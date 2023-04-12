The Under Armour Charged Gemini is a comfortable, affordable running shoe, best suited for easy miles. It won't be for everyone, but if you're looking to spend less than $100, this is a decent pick.

When you’re not trying to set a track record, but rather log some easy miles in a comfortable running shoe, the Under Armour Charged Gemini represents a good bargain. At less than $100, you shouldn’t expect the world of these shoes, but they’re comfortable and more than adequate for just about any sort of running surface, and just about any distance, too. I logged more than 50 miles for this Under Armour Charged Gemini review to see how they would hold up to some of the best running shoes , and was more than pleased with their performance and price.

Under Armour Charged Gemini review: Price and availability

The Under Armour Charged Gemini were originally released in 2020; they currently cost around $100, though you can often find them for much less. On Under Armour’s site, the shoes are available in three colorways — black, white, and gray — which isn’t the most exciting of options considering the flashier colors offered by other shoes, including those from UA itself. However, you can find a few more color options on Amazon and other online retailers.

Under Armour Charged Gemini review: Design and fit

(Image credit: Future)

Upper

Under Armour says the Gemini’s upper is made from a breathable mesh; the shoe also has a molded and cushioned ankle and heel color, and a removable sockliner. In all, I’d call it a very cozy shoe. I wore it on a number of runs in the middle of winter, and the Gemini kept my toes warmer than the Nike Pegasus 39 s — the winter wind cut through the Nikes more than the UA shoes. I’m not sure how it would translate to summer months, though.

(Image credit: Future)

Midsole

The Gemini uses Under Armour’s Charged Cushioning midsole compression molded foam. There was nothing overly exciting about it, but it provided a nice and comfortable run, and, like the upper, made my feet feel nice and snug.

(Image credit: Future)

Outsole

While they’re not trail running shoes, the large tread of the Charged Gemini made me feel secure in every condition short of running on ice. The Gemini has a much bigger tread than the Nike Pegasus 39s, which I definitely felt when switching from one shoe to the other. When going from the Nike to the UA shoe, the latter felt like there was a dip in the middle, as if my pinkie and big toe were supported more than the toes in between.

The high-abrasion rubber on the heel of the Charged Gemini also made a difference; I didn’t notice any discomfort in my heel after a run. By comparison, the thinner padding of the Pegasus left a small hot spot under my heel.

Under Armour Charged Gemini review: Performance

I ran nearly 50 miles in the Charged Gemini — a mixture of short 3-mile jaunts as well as a few longer 10+ mile runs — and found them to be a solid and steady pair of shoes for just about any condition.

(Image credit: Future)

While you’re not going to set any track records, they were comfortable and secure, and I never had any issues with my feet, whether it was a short run or a half marathon. Due to its thicker uppers and larger tread, the Geminis are a touch heavier and clunkier than the Nike Pegasus 39s — my size 12 (US Men’s) Geminis weighed 11.6 ounces, compared to 10.95 ounces for the Nikes — but not so much that it dragged down my runs. In fact, at the end of a long run, I appreciated the thicker padding in the heel of the UA Geminis.

Under Armour Charged Gemini review: Verdict

If you’re looking for a solid all-around running shoe under $100, the Under Armour Charged Gemini is definitely a short-lister. While it’s not the flashiest, its supportive build, comfort, and great tread make it a great budget shoe for just about any occasion. While we still prefer the Nike Pegasus 39 for its lighter build and greater color options, the Gemini is well-suited if you’re looking for an all-purpose shoe to log some easy miles. And, its low price means you won’t feel guilty if you also happen to wear it while getting groceries or walking the dog.