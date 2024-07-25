11 REI summer sale deals I’d buy right now starting at $7

Tech and apparel deals ranging from $7 to $48

REI sale items on a colorful background including a green rain jacket, red thermos, blue headlamp and orange sun hat
(Image credit: REI)
REI has loads of awesome stuff on sale right now including some of my favorite pieces of outdoor tech and apparel. With gear marked down by as much as 53% and deals beginning at only $7 — and not exceeding $48 — there’s plenty to check out.

On the upper end, REI’s well-crafted and super-packable Trail Made Rain Jacket is just $48, marked down from $69, and available in both men’s and women’s styles. You can find details on this bargain and ten other tempting favorites below.

REI summer sale deals — Quick links

REI summer sale deals

REI CoolMax Crew Socks (unisex): was $16 now $7

REI CoolMax Crew Socks (unisex): was $16 now $7
Nobody likes sweaty, hot feet. Avoid them with a pair of deeply discounted REI CoolMax Crew Socks. These bad boys wick away sweat and dry quickly. They're also made from recycled water bottles, so you can feel even better about what's on your feet. 

View Deal
Outdoor Research Echo Ubertube: was $20 now $14

Outdoor Research Echo Ubertube: was $20 now $14
Protect your neck and face from the sun's harmful rays with this lightweight, super-breathable, and versatile neck gaiter. It provides UPF 15+ sun protection and is also sweating-wicking and quick drying. 

View Deal
Nite Ize Radiant 170 Rechargeable Headlamp: was $24 now $16

Nite Ize Radiant 170 Rechargeable Headlamp: was $24 now $16
Quality headlamps aren't just for camping, they also make a great addition to any emergency kit. I also use one frequently for chores around the house where extra illumination is warranted, like searching for aphids to eliminate off my houseplants. Best of all, this one is rechargeable, so you don't need a zillion packs of batteries to power it. 

View Deal
REI Active Pursuits T-Shirt (men's): was $29 now $20

REI Active Pursuits T-Shirt (men's): was $29 now $20
I absolutely adore REI's house brand apparel and own half a dozen or more t-shirts similar to this one. Super soft, lightweight, and sweat-wicking, these tees are perfect for hitting the trails, the gym, or simply lounging around in. They also provide UPF 50+ sun protection. 

View Deal
REI Collapsible Packing Cubes: was $32 now $22

REI Collapsible Packing Cubes: was $32 now $22
I own this exact set of REI Packing Cubes — also picked up on sale, of course — and have used them on many occasions for trips short and long, including a recent ten-day cross-country excursion. They're tough-built and come in two handy sizes. One zipper opens and closes the main compartment, and a secondary one expands and collapses additional storage space. 

View Deal
Hydro Flask Tumbler with Press-In Straw Lid: was $32 now $22

Hydro Flask Tumbler with Press-In Straw Lid: was $32 now $22
This lovely Lupine Hydro Flask Tumbler is 30% off and includes a matching straw lid for good measure. Sip your favorite beverage in style without fear of it getting cold or warm. Vacuum-sealed walls provide excellent insulating power and 28 ounces of volume means fewer trips back to the fridge. It's also dishwasher safe. 

View Deal
Camelbak Insulated Stainless-Steel Water Bottle: was $35 now $23

Camelbak Insulated Stainless-Steel Water Bottle: was $35 now $23
For even more storage capacity, you can also take 32% off this handsome, Wild Strawberry Camelbak Insulated Water Bottle. It boasts 32 ounces of liquid volume, vacuum-insulated walls that are guaranteed to keep your bevy chilled for up to 32 hours, and a nifty leakproof bite valve for easy sipping. 

View Deal
Columbia Steens Mountain Half-Snap Pullover (men's): was $45 now $30

Columbia Steens Mountain Half-Snap Pullover (men's): was $45 now $30
The calendar may read July but before you know it, fall will be rolling on it, and with it, chillier temps. Be one step ahead of the changing seasons with this well-priced, ridiculously soft, and cozy Columbia fleece. It features classic styles with four snap closures up top, an orange/red collar, and lowkey Columbia branding. 

View Deal
Cotopaxi Tech Bucket Hat (unisex): was $40 now $29

Cotopaxi Tech Bucket Hat (unisex): was $40 now $29
Who knew sun protection could be so darn fashionable? Cotopaxi is a high-end outdoor brand perhaps best known for its vibrant, fun aesthetic and the Tech Bucket Hat is no exception.  It features an adjustable chin strap and is a one-size-fits-all affair. It also doesn't lose its shape when wet. 

View Deal
REI Trailmade Rain Jacket (women's): was $69 now $48

REI Trailmade Rain Jacket (women's): was $69 now $48
A quality rain jacket never goes out of style, especially a lightweight, packable option like the REI Trailmade. For less than $50 you're getting a well-constructed shell with two layers of waterproof material, an adjustable hood and hem,  zippered hand pockets, and an inner mesh liner for breathability. 

View Deal
REI Trailmade Rain Jacket (men's): was $69 now $48

REI Trailmade Rain Jacket (men's): was $69 now $48
Dudes can also get their hands on the REI Trailmade Rain Jacket deal for the same great sub-$50 price. I've personally worn this sucker out and about in Seattle downpours — we know a thing or two about rain here — without so much as a drop of moisture getting in. It also looks real fresh in Ryegrass Green/Woodland Olive (shown). 

View Deal

For more savings on our favorite outdoor gear and apparel, check out this epic sale on Hoka running shoes, these Adidas bargains, and these deep discounts on Lululemon clothing

Dan Bracaglia
Dan Bracaglia
Senior Writer, Fitness & Wearables

Dan Bracaglia covers fitness and consumer technology with an emphasis on wearables for Tom's Guide. Based in the US Pacific Northwest, Dan is an avid outdoor adventurer who dabbles in everything from kayaking to snowboarding, but he most enjoys exploring the cities and mountains with his small pup, Belvedere. Dan is currently training to climb some of Washington State's tallest peaks. He's also a big photography nerd. 