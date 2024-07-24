Huge Hoka sale — 9 running shoe and apparel deals I’d shop from $24

Are you in the market for some top-notch running gear? Well, you're in luck because Hoka is currently having a massive sale. Known for their super-cushiony running shoes balanced with breathable and supportive features, Hoka is a brand that you'll want to add to your athletic wear lineup.

Hoka's current sale is knocking up to 40% off some of their top running shoes, apparel and accessories, with deals starting at just $24. Whether you're a loyal Hoka customer or want to see what the hype is all about, now is the perfect time to shop the Hoka collection. Here are nine deals that I would add to my wardrobe.

Best Hoka Deals

Hupana Tank (Women’s): was $42 now $24 @ Hoka

On hot summer days, this breathable tank will be your go-to piece on runs or hikes. It's structured, long enough not to ride up, and boasts a racerback design that easily hides most sports bras.

Glide Short Sleeve (Men’s): was $52 now $39 @ Hoka

At first glance, this may look like any old T-shirt, but it's not made with cotton. It's made with a lightweight, sweat-wicking polyester fabric that's perfect for keeping you cool during runs on blazing hot days. It also features a few reflective spots throughout to help you stay visible at night.

Crescendo MD (All Gender): was $80 now $59 @ Hoka

If you're looking to compete on the track, this beginner-friendly shoe is a great investment. Equipped with a 6-pin spike plate, comfortable midsole foam, and a single-layer mesh upper, you'll have a speedy competitive edge.

HOKA Hip Pack 2.5L: was $58 now $44 @ Hoka

Ideal for hikes, runs and walks, this hip pack combines the utility of a run belt and the functionality of a waist pack. It's designed to fit 150ml water bottles perfectly and still leaves enough interior space to store keys, cards, snacks and more.

ColdSnap Vest: was $128 now $99 @ Hoka

If you want to stay warm but be visible while running, this ColdSnap vest is ideal. It's arguably best in winter, but it's comfortable enough for running errands, too.

Cielo X 2 MD (All Gender): was $160 now $119 @ Hoka

This shoe is perfect for those who already know they love competitive running and want to up their game. With a freshly designed upper and a stiffer spike plate, these lightweight running shoes are ideal for middle-distance racing between 800m and 3K.

Speedgoat 5 (Women’s): was $155 now $123 @ Hoka

Hoka’s Speedgoat 5 shoes are the GOAT for anyone who loves trail running. This is the best trail-running shoe we’ve tested, and you can grab a pair for 20% off right now. If you’re not into this galaxy-esque colorway, there are many more to choose from.