Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG just announced — here's everything you need to know

Whoop has announced two new devices — the Whoop 5.0 and the Whoop MG (MG stands for medical grade), which are available to purchase from today.

The differences between the two wearable devices comes down to the features. Here’s all the details you need to know.

What's new?

Which Whoop device you choose is based on which of Whoop’s three different membership tiers you subscribe to. The tiers allow members to choose the device, features and pricing that make the most sense for them. Here’s the breakdown:

Whoop One

Whoop’s most affordable package. You’ll get the new Whoop 5.0 band, along with professional-grade fitness insights, including Strain, Recovery, and Sleep, as well as VO2 max, hormone insights, heart rate zones, steps, cardiovascular strain, and musculoskeletal load.

You’ll also get Whoop Strength Trainer, which measures the impact of resistance workouts and recovery metrics.

This package comes with the Whoop 5.0 device with a CoreKnit band and the brand’s basic charger.

Whoop One costs $199/£169 per year.

Whoop Peak

This is Whoop’s advanced health package, designed for those looking for a more comprehensive membership.

You’ll get everything in Whoop One, but also the brand’s Health Monitor and Stress Monitor — this allows you to see if anything changes with your heart rate, blood oxygen, and skin temperature levels.

Whoop Peak also has the Whoop Age feature, which allows you to see how your behaviors are affecting your health long term.

This package comes with the Whoop 5.0 device, the wireless charger, and the SuperKnit band.

Whoop Peak costs $239/£229 a year.

Whoop Life

This is the top-tier Whoop membership, delivering medical-grade health and performance insights, and is probably best suited to athletes. This comes with the Whoop MG device, which delivers medical-grade ECG and Blood Pressure readings.

All of the features of Whoop One and Whoop Peak are also included.

This membership includes the Whoop MG device, a SuperKnit Luxe band with titanium metals, and the wireless charger.

Whoop One costs $359/£349 per year.

New in-app features

WHOOP has also announced new in-app features with the two new devices. These include:

Women’s hormonal insights : not just cycle tracking. Whoop says users will get “personalised insights on how hormonal shifts influence recovery, sleep, stress, and performance” during menstruation, pregnancy, or perimenopause.

: not just cycle tracking. Whoop says users will get “personalised insights on how hormonal shifts influence recovery, sleep, stress, and performance” during menstruation, pregnancy, or perimenopause. Sleep performance update: Whoop has updated its Sleep Score to give a more accurate reflection of sleep quality.

Whoop has updated its Sleep Score to give a more accurate reflection of sleep quality. Whoop Age: Whoop says its new Healthspan feature is “a powerful new way to quantify your physiological age and slow your Pace of Aging”. It uses nine different metrics linked to long-term health to calculate your Whoop age and pace of aging.

We’re yet to test either of the new devices or features, but will be updating this page with a review once we have.