You can create custom shortcuts on your Garmin watch — here's how

The best Garmin watches pack a whole range of features right onto your wrist. As well as the standard features like sleep tracking, there's plenty of hidden gems like find my iPhone. But if there's one Garmin capability that can improve your daily experience it's hot keys.

Hot keys (or shortcuts) let you access your most-used features with a simple button press or combination. If you're someone who uses their watch throughout the day, hot keys eliminate menu-diving and is a really convenient way to access what you use the most — like bringing up the barometer, or setting a timer.

You can assign shortcuts to the four buttons on your Garmin watch, plus combinations of two buttons. From checking the weather to the Man Overboard feature (a clever hack from the Garmin community), these customizable buttons make your watch more efficient and personal. Let's explore how to set up and use these time-saving shortcuts.

1. Access your Garmin's hot keys settings (Image: © Tom's Guide) Open the menu by holding up on the watch face, then select System. On most Garmin watches, you'll find hot keys under Settings. For newer models like the Fenix 8, look for Shortcuts in the System menu.

2. Choose your button (Image: © Tom's Guide) Select which button or button combination you want to customize. Each watch has multiple options available, including the Back, Light, and Start/Stop buttons.

3. Select your function (Image: © Tom's Guide) Pick the feature you want to assign to your chosen button. Options range from tools like timers and weather reports to practical features.

4. Test your new setup (Image: © Tom's Guide) Try out your new hot key to ensure it works as intended. You can always return to the settings to adjust or change shortcuts as needed.

Hot key ideas for your Garmin watch

Lock screen

Timers

Flashlight

Stop watch

Display off

Alarm

Garmin pay

Notifications

Music controls

Backlight

Weather

