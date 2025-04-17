I just saw Kia's wild EV camper van at the 2025 New York Auto Show — and I almost forgot I hate camping

I didn’t expect a concept car to be the thing that blew me away at the New York International Auto Show 2025, and certainly not a concept camper van. But there it was, on display with a roped off perimeter in the middle of one of the busiest cities in the world, yet looking as if it had just unpacked itself for a weekend in the Catskills.

The Kia PV5 WKNDR concept invited me, a certified non-camper, to daydream about camping with arms wide open. No, literally, the bi-parting barn-style doors were flung open to show off a surprisingly spacious and customizable interior.

For the sake of the demonstration, a minimalist table was positioned in the center that I could only imagine would be perfect for enjoying a morning coffee with a mountain view.

On top, the branded “Gear Head” storage system extended outward, creating a hutch-like enclosure intended to store your gear when you arrive at your camping spot. It’s sorta similar to one of those roof top tents, but it’s fully integrated into the van’s hood.

(Image credit: Future)

Now, I’m not a camper. I would say I’m a road trip person so long as there’s nice hotels greeting me between stops. But something about the WKNDR gave me the sense I could survive a night or three outside.

Perhaps that’s because the design is unapologetically futuristic, like something that fits into an enemy fleet in a sci-fi movie. It’s boxy, robotic, and totally redefines any notion of “camper van” I’ve ever had before.

And that’s kind of the magic. For me, it’s the contrast that the WKNDR dares to embrace that works. I’m able to picture this high-tech, ultra-modern EV parked beside a peaceful lake, or tucked beneath a canopy of pines, or pulled over to admire desert canyons. Somewhere it might not seem like it should fit in if you’re simply considering aesthetics.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Look, this thing is cool. As for whether others feel that way, Kia says the PV5 is going into production in different forms starting this year, so we’ll see who’s lining up to adopt it day one. If I had to guess it’d be people just like me.

If you asked me yesterday whether I’d ever buy a camper van, the answer is absolutely not. But the WKNDR isn’t asking me to give up the comforts of technology and cover — it’s inspiring me to take my comforts to more interesting locales. Instead of stepping out of a posh hotel lobby, I could be stepping onto a trail. Instead of ordering room service, I’m using something like the Gozney Tread to dine under the stars.

Call it glamping if you must, but I honestly feel like it’s more empowering than that. And maybe that’s the whole point: technology doesn’t always have to pull us away from nature. When it’s done right, it can actually bring us a little closer to an inner outdoors lover that, in my case, I didn’t know I could have.