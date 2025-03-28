I just had the ultimate spa treatment inside the 2025 Lincoln Nautilus — complete with massage chairs, a waterfall display and scent diffusers

This $70,000 hybrid SUV creates a sanctuary-on-wheels experience

2025 Lincoln Nautilus
(Image credit: Lincoln)

Some of us practically live in our cars, so it makes sense that automakers are leaning into the idea of turning them into personal sanctuaries.

Enter the 2025 Lincoln Nautilus and its “Rejuvenate” experience that literally turns the luxury SUV into a spa on wheels.

Rejuvenate, available in the Reserve III trim and all Black Label packages, is essentially a one-stop setting that enables all of the car’s bells and whistles at once. Think: massage chairs, ambient lighting, calming sounds and even a scent diffuser.

Naturally, I had to see for myself if the Nautilus’s Rejuvenate feature actually delivered on the “ahhh” vibes I so desperately crave on a busy day. I'm one of the 53% of Americans (Wakefield Research via Lincoln) who struggle to find a suitable place to de-stress, after all.

Spa meets SUV

And in fact, from the moment I stepped inside the spacious $70,000 hybrid, I started to relax. But when I activated the Rejuvenate in the car’s UI, the entire atmosphere shifted.

The 48-inch panoramic display transformed into a waterfall scene and the ambient lighting adjusted to match, creating a soft, immersive glow. Then came the real treat: the seat recline and massage function.

The 48-inch panoramic display that stretches across the dashboard transformed into a waterfall scene that then spilled over to the 11.1-inch centerstack touchscreen. The ambient lighting adjusted to match, creating a soft, immersive glow.

Then came the real treat: the seat recline and massage function. My driver’s seat leaned back just enough to take the edge off, and the air cushions kicked in with a gentle, rhythmic massage. Did I mention the seats are heated, too?

No, the massage isn’t deep-tissue-level intense, but a soothing, rolling sensation made the day’s tension slip away. In just five minutes, it felt like I’d been on a mini retreat. All that was missing was a plushy robe and cucumber water, but I’m sure I could make that happen if the Nautilus were my daily drive.

2025 Lincoln Nautilus

(Image credit: Future)

I would spend more time just in my driveway

The final element of Rejuvenate is scent. When I test drove the 2024 Nautilus, I got a taste of the car’s unique scent diffuser, and it's pretty much the same on the 2025 version.

Lincoln offers a few scent options, and the one in my vehicle produced hints of violet and patchouli. It wasn’t overpowering, but more like a subtle enhancement to the whole experience.

For the few minutes I got to try it, I felt my breathing slow down, my shoulders drop, and the stress of the day quiet down. But to my surprise, it didn’t make me sleepy. I felt like I’d had a quick reset and was ready to take on the rest of my afternoon schedule.

That’s to say, whether you’re between carpool stops or just disappearing into your driveway for a few moments of peace, Rejuvenate is more than just a fun party trick. It may be a luxury feature, but it’s one that actually adds to the experience of being in the car.

And honestly? I wouldn’t mind getting used to that.

