I drove the 2025 Ford F-150 for days without filling up — this hybrid truck’s range is unreal

I never considered myself a pickup truck person. I’ve driven my dad’s incredibly practical (and incredibly large) Nissan Titan a handful of times over the years, but I didn’t think I would ever want to own one myself. That changed almost the instant I took the wheel of the 2025 Ford F-150 Hybrid 4x4 SuperCrew and drove it through the blustery, rain-slick streets of Seattle.

But what impressed me most about this truck isn’t just how it powered through rough weather; or how it’s a masterclass in automotive comfort; or simply, its sheer size — it’s the fact that this beast of a hybrid vehicle can travel around 700 miles before needing to be refueled.

The 3.5L PowerBoost full hybrid engine, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, offers a blend of muscle and efficiency I’ve never experienced on the road before. So not only can a truck like this tow, haul, and climb with the same grit as any F-150, but the fuel economy rating of 23 MPG and 30.6 gallon tank with electrical assistance means it can go the distance.

During my trip in Seattle, I didn’t once worry about finding a pump despite multi-hour drives to explore the surrounding areas. (Side note: I finally get the hype around the Pacific Northwest’s scenery.) Better yet, the Pro Power Onboard 7.2kW system had outlets everywhere: in the bed, in the center console and throughout the cabin. It was keeping my gadgets charged up without showing any setbacks to the truck’s estimated mileage.

Of course, my estimated mileage varied slightly depending on how I was driving. Wanting to really milk this truck’s impressive range, I opted to engage Ford BlueCruise, which gave me hands-free highway driving.

Cruise control is always something fuel efficiency-minded drivers like me use often, but BlueCruise takes things a step further by making automatic changes based on traffic conditions and even suggesting lane changes.

"It’s clear the 2025 Ford F-150 Hybrid isn’t just for truck loyalists — but it could possibly turn someone like me into one."

To use hands-free driving in a Ford vehicle with BlueCruise, you must be in a designated Blue Zone covered on 97% of controlled-access highways in the U.S. and Canada. When available, the system prompts you to engage adaptive cruise control and, after calibrating, allows you to take your hands off the wheel and feel a bit of ease inside the cabin.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking of the cabin, it feels more like a luxury SUV than workhorse truck. The 12-inch screen, twin-panel moonroof and polished mobile office setup made it feel like my own command center when I was at the wheel. The Bang & Olufsen 8-speaker system was also shockingly good, and if you’ve read my articles about in-car audio before, you know I’m hard to impress.

After a few days behind the wheel, it’s clear the 2025 Ford F-150 Hybrid isn’t just for truck loyalists — but it could possibly turn someone like me into one. I found myself driving longer, exploring farther, and worrying less about where the next gas station might be. That kind of freedom, especially in a full-size pickup, completely shifted my perspective on what a truck can offer.