The Kia EV3 could be the one car to convince me to buy an EV — here’s why

Very recently I got to drive the Kia EV9 for a week — and without spoiling much about it right now — it’s quickly become one of the best electric vehicles I've been able to drive to date. But despite that, it’s unlikely to be my first EV purchase largely because it’s above my budget with a $54,900 starting price for the base trim. The one I test drove is even more at a whopping $73,900 price tag, so that’s way out of the ballpark for what I’d want to spend.

Actually, the more promising EV for me to buy could be the newly introduced Kia EV3 because it fits more of what I need. I don’t need the three-row seating of the larger EV9, nor do I need to burden myself with a payment plan that could take me several years to pay off. I haven’t had a monthly car payment in nearly a decade, so anything to minimize my cost is a benefit.

One of the biggest roadblocks that car buyers face is the higher cost of EVs, even without thinking about the long term savings they offer. The EV3 could change a lot of things, giving prospective EV buyers like myself enough reason to finally make the switch.

It's practically a Kia EV9, but smaller

(Image credit: Kia)

What I love most about the Kia EV9 after driving it is how much of a head turner it is with its futuristic looking design. The Kia EV3 adopts the same angular, hard lines as its bigger brother, but in a more compact size that’s perfect for what I need. That’s because the EV3 gets rid of the third row seating that the EV9 offers, which clears more room for the trunk — while also making it a lot shorter in size.

On the inside, the EV3 also features the same dashboard layout that I’ve come to love with the EV9. This includes an ultra-wide panorama display with Harman Kardon Sound System, made better by all the ambient lighting throughout the interior. And considering how I was able to customize the colors for all the ambient lights, I’m actually glad the EV3 is also getting it as well.

Helpful actions with AI

(Image credit: Kia)

One of the challenges of having to constantly drive and test different EVs is that it’s overwhelming getting acquainted with how to operate the vehicle’s basic functions. I cannot tell you how much of a process it is at times using the touchscreen controls to find out how to recirculate the air, or simply choosing the air flow.

With the EV3, Kia’s introducing its AI Assistant technology to better help out drivers. It boggles my mind how every EV offers different interfaces, but the Kia AI Assistant aims to streamline things through voice control — not a shocker here! For example, you’ll be able to easily adjust the car’s temperature by saying, “can you set the temperature to 70-degrees?” It’s this kind of convenience that I’ve yet to experience in any EV I’ve been in so far.

You’ll be able to use the Kia AI Assistant for entertainment and road trip support. Even though Kia hasn’t explicitly said that it will offer CarPlay or Android Auto in the EV3, I suspect it would because the EV9 has it.

Affordable cost to attract buyers

(Image credit: Kia)

Kia didn’t reveal the EV3’s price in its press release, but it’s reportedly going to cost around $35,000. That’s pretty aggressive knowing the steep cost of EVs, particularly on SUVs and pickup trucks, could be big roadblocks for buyers thinking about making the leap from gas to all-electric power.

Even though there’s a decent selection for the best cheap EVs around, very few of them can match the utility of the EV3’s larger size. Most of them are sedans and smaller crossovers, which serve their purpose, but the EV3 can also match them in the distant department with its estimated range of 300 miles.

It’s certainly a Tesla Model Y rival without taking into account any federal tax credit rebates. The base model of Tesla’s Model Y comes in at $44,990, which then goes down to $31,490 with all applicable rebates. But while the Model Y continues to be one of the most popular SUV styled EVs on the market, the Kia EV3 makes for a compelling alternative because of its reported $35,000 cost. Even though it won’t qualify for any tax rebates, it’s still incredibly affordable for an EV.

The wait is the hardest part

(Image credit: Kia)

I’m really looking forward to checking out the Kia EV3, seeing that it’s the EV that checks off the boxes on what I’ve been loving about EVs — like its range, stylish design, extra utility in being an SUV, and its price. However, the hardest part is the wait.

Kia will first bring the EV3 to Korea this July, followed by a European launch sometime in the second half of this year. For myself and everyone in the U.S., it’s rumored to come as early as 2025 — perhaps closer to 2026. That’s a long time to wait, but if it does indeed come in at around $35K, it could be the EV that I’d buy. After being spoiled by the EV9, the EV3 could still be just as rewarding when it comes out.