How to Download and Install Windows 8.1

After months of reviews and nearly a year of anticipation, the final version of Windows 8.1 is now available for download. If you already have Windows 8, you can get the OS upgrade for free and, considering all its great new features, you should do so right away. Here’s how you can download and install Windows 8.1 on your Windows 8 PC in just a few simple steps.

1. Launch the Windows Store app.

You should see a button that says “Update to Windows 8.1 for free.” If you do not see this button, make sure you download all the latest Windows updates then reboot and launch the Windows Store again.

2. Click the Download button which appears.

The system will then download a huge install file that’s over 3GB. You can keep using your computer while this download occurs in the background.

3. Restart your PC when Windows 8 tells you the download is completed.

Your computer will take several minutes to install Windows 8.1, during which time you will be unable to use it.

4. Accept the License Terms that appear during the install.

5. Choose Express or Custom settings for your install.

Express is usually the easiest and best set of choices.

6. Log into Windows using your normal username and password.

7. Allow Windows to send you a security code via SMS and enter the code at a prompt.

If you skip this step, you may have trouble syncing your settings from other PCs.

8. Click Next on the Skydrive screen.

Windows will take a few minutes to finalize the install and then bring you straight to the Start Screen.