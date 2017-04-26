How to Watch the Call of Duty: WWII Reveal

Editor's Note: For the latest news on Call of Duty: WWII, check out our ongoing primer.

A new Call of Duty game is on the horizon, and you'll soon be able to see it in action.

If you're hyped for the nostalgic warfare of Call of Duty: WWII, the game's official reveal livestream is kicking off at 10am PT/1pm ET. You can catch it on Call of Duty's official website, on Twitch, or in the embedded video player above.

We don't know much about Call of Duty: WWII yet, other than the obvious fact that it's bringing the series back to World War II for the first time since 2008's Call of Duty: World at War. The game is being developed by Sledgehammer Games, the folks behind 2014's well-received Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, and will release sometime this fall.

Today's livestream will feature Sledgehammer studio heads Michael Condrey and Glen Schofield, and, if we had to guess, will give us a taste of some beach-storming, boots-on-the-ground gameplay. We're also expecting to get an official release date (Call of Duty games usually hit in November) as well as a list of platforms, which will likely include PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Call of Duty: WWII sees the series go back to basics after years of futuristic installments that let players run on walls, use jetpacks and even fight as killer robot dogs. Last year's Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, which was set largely in space, got mixed reviews, and didn't sell as well as Activision expected. It certainly didn't help that EA made huge waves last fall with Battlefield 1, which took things all the way back to World War 1 and featured a uniquely gritty, grounded tone.

Will Call of Duty redeem itself in the eyes of its most hardcore fans? We should have a better idea in just a few hours.