Use This Shortcut to See If Your Facebook Data Leaked

Facebook is slowly starting to notify users about whether or not their data was shared with outside firm Cambridge Analytica. But if you don't want to wait for a notification to show up in the Facebook app or the website, you can find out through a page on the social media network's support site.

By clicking this link, you will end up on a support page dedicated to the Cambridge Analytica mess. The page will also feature a box that tells you if your data was likely to have been shared. Here's mine:





Thanks for not sharing my data, friends.

The page also reminds you to check your app settings to see which outside programs may be sharing your information.

Facebook said that as many as 87 million people may have had data leaked without their knowledge to outside firm Cambridge Analytica. Today and tomorrow, (April 10 and 11), Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to testify before three congressional committees about the issue.