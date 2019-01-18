Verizon Will Soon Block Your Robocalls for Free

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you will be able to use free spam alert and call blocking tools starting in March.

(Image credit: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com)

The free tools, which were part of a previous $3-per-month Call Filter option in current plans, promise to stop robocalls once and for all.

As Engadget reports, Verizon also wants to use the STIR and SHAKEN technology to authenticate the origin of any call, thus fending off robocallers miserable efforts to interrupt our daily lives with their spamming. STIR/SHAKEN is capable of analyzing if the incoming call is trying to mask its origin, alerting their users or directly blocking such calls.

The move follows a 2018 FCC call for carriers to adopt the technology and better protect the American public against this swine. The company also claims that it will enact the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act — aka TRACED — to hunt down robocallers so the FCC can nail them down to the bottom of the sea.

This news comes in the wake of T-Mobile’s STIR and SHAKEN announcement on January 10 but that’s ok. Well done, Verizon. Only two hundred more things to go to make up for all your manywrongdoings.