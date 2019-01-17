TP-Link Kasa HS105: A Great Smart Plug

The TP-Link HS105 smart plug gives you the power to turn on or off one of hundreds of different kinds of "dumb" products — such as fans, irons, TVs or energy-sucking floor lamps — from any smartphone or tablet from anywhere with a Wi-Fi signal. But this device also gives you the power to create a schedule for such devices, so that, for example, your coffee machine brews a fresh cup o' joe in the morning or your lights turn on at night to make crooks think you're home even though the family is on vacation.

The HS105 is a compact 2.75 x 2.2 x 1 inches, making it smaller than the iHome iSP6X (2.8 x 2.1 x 1.5 inches) and the Wemo Mini (3.8 x 2.4 x 1.4 inches).

Not only is the TP-Link HS105 small (you can fit two to an outlet), but it also gives you some of the more advanced features found on more expensive switches in this category, such as no limit on how many devices you can control through the app.

The easy-to-use Kasa app lets you schedule when the plug turns on and off, and an Away mode will activate devices at random times to give the appearance that you're home. It's a feature that's not available in the iHome ISP6X. The HS105 lacks a dimming feature like the one on the Lutron Caseta, but that plug is both more expensive and has a lengthier setup process.

The Kasa app is bright and straightforward, with big, basic icons that are quickly recognizable. It's not going to win awards for cutting-edge design, but it might just get the nod for easiest to read, use and troubleshoot. TP-Link's plug works with Alexa and Google Assistant, IFTTT, and Nest, and you can also integrate it with TP-Link's smart home routers and motion sensors.

Bottom Line

The TP-Link Kasa HS105 is a great smart plug for its small profile and great feature set. If you're looking for a little more versatility, TP-Link also makes a plug with two outlets (the Kasa HS107), which means you can control up to four devices from a single wall outlet. But if you're looking for a single plug with lots of features, the HS105 is a good pick.

Credit: TP-Link

