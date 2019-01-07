Killer Deal: Save $76 On Sony's AirPod Alternatives

Looking for a pair of wireless headphones that are sporty and stylish? Newegg offers the Sony WF-SP700N Wireless Sport Earbuds for $103.99.

Normally priced at $180, that's $76 off their list price. It's also $26 cheaper than Amazon's sale price.

These IPX4-certified earbuds are sweat and rain resistant, so you can wear them at the gym or while running outdoors. The noise-cancelling SP700Ns can also block distractions or — when switched to Ambient Sound Mode — can let you hear what's going on around you.

In our ranking of budget-friendly noise-canceling headphones, we gave the Sony WF-SP700Ns a performance rating of 3 out of 5. Besides their noise blocking capability, we like their impressive sound and deep bass with punchy lows.



On the downside, their 3 hour battery life pales in comparison to other wireless sports earbuds. Luckily, their portable charging case gives you an additional 2 full charges.

There's no telling how long this deal will last, so don't hesitate to grab these great sports headphones while they're on sale.