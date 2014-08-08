Samsung Gear Solo to Debut at IFA (Report)

Pictured: Samsung Gear 2 Neo

Even though the number of Samsung wearables currently stands at five, the company isn't shy of adding a new member to its smartwatch family. Yonhap News reports that Samsung will announce the Gear Solo smartwatch along with the Galaxy Note 4 smartphone next month at IFA in Berlin, Germany.

As the solo tag implies, the Samsung Gear Solo will be a standalone smartwatch that doesn't need to be tethered to a nearby smartphone for functionality. Previous information about the Gear Solo indicated that it will have a SIM card slot, giving it the ability to make and answer calls directly from the watch. There is still no word on size or pricing, or even if the Gear Solo will use the Android Wear platform or Samsung's own Tizen OS.

This is not the first standalone smartwatch to hit the market, as companies such as Neptune and Timex have also announced their own standalone devices. Both the Neptune Pine and Timex Ironman One GPS+ will allow you to text directly from the phone and include GPS and a heart rate sensor for extensive fitness tracking.

Samsung's other announcement at IFA is one of its worst kept secrets. The Samsung Galaxy Note 4 is expected to ship with a blazing fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor and 16-megapixel camera. The large smartphone/tablet hybrid is hoping to continue the success of the last year's model, and reports suggest the Note 4 will also feature a 2560 x 1440 quad HD display, possibly of the AMOLED variety. What remains to be seen is if the Note 4 will retain the Note 3's 5.7-inch screen size or venture closer to the 6-inch range.

While we may have to wait for IFA to uncover all the nitty-gritty details, you may not have to wait long to buy one. Last year's Galaxy Note 3 was released in the fall, making a fall ship date for the Note 4 quite likely.

