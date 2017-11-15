Samsung Has Surprise Galaxy S9 in the Works

Samsung has some high hopes for next year's Galaxy S9, and might even deliver an option with a smaller screen.





(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In addition to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, Samsung could release a Galaxy S9 Mini next year, investment site Valuewalk is reporting. The device, which could be known as the Galaxy S9 Mini, may have a screen under 5 inches, though an exact size is unknown.



Samsung has already been rumored to be working on the new Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The former is expected to offer a 5.8-inch screen and the latter a 6.2-inch display. The screen will likely be nearly identical to the one in this year's Galaxy S8 line and will have curved edges that spill off the side.



However, Samsung is expected to reduce the bezel size above and below the screen. The company is also expected to move the rear fingerprint sensor from next to the rear-facing camera to below the lens, making it easier to access and less likely to cause smudging.



Internally, the Galaxy S9 line is expected to ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, the next-generation version of this year's Snapdragon 835. Also expect to find a 3D front-facing sensor that will allow for more accurate and more secure facial scanners.



It's unclear how adding a "mini" version to the Galaxy S9 line might help Samsung. Smartphone displays have generally gotten bigger, and Samsung has done a fine job of streamlining the design to make even the farthest stretches of the handset's display accessible.



However, offering a Mini version of the S9 could bring in customers who might be on a budget. And given the continued popularity of the iPhone SE, perhaps there's still a market of shoppers who prefer small phones.



Look for more Galaxy S9 rumors in the coming weeks and months as we prepare for its unveiling in early 2018.