Samsung Teases Bixby-Powered Galaxy Home Smart Speaker

The Apple Homepod, Amazon Echo, and Google Home will have new competition. Samsung today (Aug. 9) teased the Galaxy Home, a smart speaker powered by Bixby, its voice-controlled assistant.

The cloth-covered Galaxy Home speaker is teardrop-shaped, with three chrome feet extending out from the bottom. Inside are three midrange speakers and a subwoofer that provide 360-degree audio. While the speaker's dimensions were not revealed, a press photo gives the impression that it's roughly the same size, if not a bit larger, than Apple's Homepod.

MORE: Best Smart Speakers - Wi-Fi Speakers With Virtual Assistants

Similar to the HomePod, Sonos One, and Google Home Max, the Galaxy Home can adapt its audio to the room that it's in, but Samsung's smart speaker also boasts one more feature: It can detect where you are in the room and adjust its audio properties so that music sounds best where you're sitting.

Also built into the Galaxy Home are eight microphones for far-field recognition, as well as the SmartThings hub, so users can use it as a base to connect and control other smart home devices.

Naturally, Bixby is built into the Galaxy Home, which can be used to control smart home devices, play music, and more. Samsung unveiled some new features in its smart assistant, such as the ability to know contextual questions, and deeper integration with other services so that you won't have to install additional apps in order to use them. For example, you can look up a restaurant and make a reservation without being redirected to the Yelp app.

A partnership with Spotify will also let Galaxy Home users control that music's streaming service through Bixby.

Other details about the Samsung Home, such as pricing and availability, weren't revealed at today's launch event; instead, Samsung said it would reveal more about the smart speaker at its developer conference.