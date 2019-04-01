Sony Begins PSN Refunds for PS4 Purchases: How to Get Yours

Sony has updated its refund policy for PlayStation Network sales in the U.S., effective immediately. Going forward, users will be entitled to a full refund for their purchase within 14 days, so long as it hasn't been downloaded yet.

The new policy is detailed on the PlayStation website, alongside details surrounding specific kinds of purchases, like in-game consumable items. Downloadable content or in-game currencies — like GTA V's Shark Cards, for example — are automatically loaded upon booting up the associated game, so you'll only be able to return those for up to 14 days until the next time you play the title in question.



The 14-day rule applies to pre-orders as well, though it works a bit differently for subscriptions, for services like PlayStation Now, PlayStation Plus and Spotify Premium. In those instances, you can request a refund within 14 days of sign-up even if you've already began using the service, though you may only receive a pro-rated amount back depending on how many days you've had access before canceling it.



According to Sony's own documentation, all refund inquiries must be submitted by contacting PlayStation support — so unfortunately, it's not quite as simple as pressing a button and getting your money back.



The one thing you won't be able to get a refund on is changing your PSN ID. The fact that Sony includes this stipulation in the terms and conditions is at least a welcome reminder that name changes are still on their way, and should arrive later this year. Your first name change will be free, but a second will cost either $4.99 to Plus subscribers or $9.99 to everyone else.



The refund system takes effect beginning today, April 1. Customers will still be able to apply for refunds after the 14-day grace period, but their request will only be granted if the purchase is "faulty" in some way.