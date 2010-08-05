Man Tries to Frame Coworker With Child Porn

A 39-year-old east London handyman tried to get a promotion by framing his co-worker with child pornography.

The "wickedly evil and vile plot" was devised by Neil Weiner. In order to get 62-year-old school caretaker Eddie Thompson out of the picture, Weiner anonymously sent police a CD containing 177 indecent images of children, claiming that the files were taken from Thompson's laptop. The police took the bait and confiscated the device--235 additional offensive pictures were discovered on the hard drive.

Despite his pleas of innocence and claims of being framed, Thompson was arrested.

Released on bail and awaiting the impending trial, Thompson and his family were afraid to show up in public due to receiving various threats. Thompson also said that--after returning from suspension to Swanlea secondary school in Whitechapel, east London--he was shunned by "almost all" of the staff.

"My life and good name was nearly destroyed by a villain who tried to destroy my reputation in a monstrous manner," he said.

Charges were dropped eight months after his arrest. The local authorities tracked an additional, anonymous call from Weiner back to his mobile phone. Further investigations showed that Weiner--deemed as a computer wizard--planted the images on Thompson's laptop. Prosecuting attorney Richard Milne surmised that the plot was carried out "for no better reason than to get him the sack, and because he did not like him."

Apparently the plan had been in the works for some time. Testimonies revealed that Weiner had spoken at a barbecue, displaying his dislike for Thompson and how he wanted to put child porn on the man's laptop so he would be fired. Some of the images that were actually used were level 4, the second most serious.

Weiner was eventually convicted of "perverting the course of justice" along with two counts of possessing indecent images of children. He was placed on the sex offenders' list and now faces a possible long prison sentence when he returns to court on September 23.