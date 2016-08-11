12 Places To Fly Drones In The Mountains
Fly your drone from the highest point in the Rockies, or through one of several ghost towns through some of the more mountainous states in the U.S.
We have checked that all of these places are legal to fly, and that they allow drones. We’ve noted any restrictions, such as local airports that need to be notified. However, the rules around drones are constantly changing at the federal, state and local level so you should always check before you fly. Sites such as AirMap and the FAA’s own Know Before You Fly provide regularly updated maps that you should check before you take off.
Don't own a drone yet? Be sure to check out our list of the best drones to see which are our favorites. And, if you live elsewhere in the country, be sure to check out our list of the 100 best places to fly a drone in the U.S.
Mount Evans
It's a scary drive to the top of Mount Evans, but it is the highest paved road in the USA, and the highest point in the Colorado Rockies, at 14,240 feet. Be sure to check if the road is open before you start, though: it is closed in winter and for bad weather.
Video Credit: noname1404 / Youtube
Royal Gorge Bridge
The highest bridge in the United States, the Royal Gorge Bridge is suspended 965 feet above the Arkansas River, and spans more than 1,200 feet.
Video Credit: Victoria Aerial Photography / Youtube
Hanging Lake
It’s a bit of a hike, but if you don’t mind carrying your drone the 1.7 miles along the trail to Hanging Lake, it is worth it. Part of the White River National Forest, this idyllic mountain lake is crystal clear and has some gorgeous waterfalls flowing into it: perfect for exploring with a drone.
Video Credit: Andy's Aerial Adventures / Youtube
Shoshone Falls
At Shoshone falls, the Snake River plunges more than 200 feet over two waterfalls, complete with a gorgeous overlook that makes for a perfect spot to fly a drone from. Just watch out for the spray from the waterfall.
Video Credit: Elliot Billings / Youtube
Perrine Bridge
Just down the river from the Shoshone falls is the Perrine Bridge, a favorite spot with base jumpers. It’s also a favorite of drone pilots, as it provides some beautiful vistas of the Snake River Canyon.
Video Credit: Kelly Beem / Youtube
Thistle Ghost Town
Thistle was once a thriving town that serviced trains for the railway. After the railway industry collapsed, the town was left abandoned, and is now partly submerged by the shifting course of the Thistle Creek.
Wahweap Hoodoos
A Hoodoo is a weathered pillar, made when soft rock is eroded by weather to leave behind a pillar of harder rock. It’s a serious hike to reach the Wahweap Hoodoos, but they are stunning when you finally reach them.
Bighorn Medicine Wheel
The origins of this historic monument are uncertain, but it’s a striking site to look at from the air.
Devils Tower
The Devils Tower National Park is, unfortunately, off-limits to drones, as the National Park Service doesn’t allow them. It is possible, however, to get a great view by flying outside the park, or, if you like to live dangerously, take off from outside and fly over the park...
Video Credit: Rhett Haney / Youtube
Shoshone National Forest
With 2.4 million acres of ground to cover, you could spend your entire life flying over the Shoshone National Forest and still not see it all.
Video Credit: Federico Lamus / Youtube
Garnet Ghost Town
In 1898, a thousand people called Garnet, Montana home. Now there are none: it’s a perfectly preserved ghost town. As well as the town itself, the area has lots of trails through the Garnet mountains.
Video Credit: davidegg22 / Youtube
Earthquake Lake
As the name suggests, Earthquake Lake was formed after a 1959 earthquake that measured a ground-moving 7.3 on the Richter scale. The quake blocked the flow of the Madison River, forming this 6-mile long lake. Just make sure you aren’t flying above it when the next quake comes.
Video Credit: MegaDangerBird / Youtube
