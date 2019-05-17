15 Best Note Taking Apps

Notion (Android, iOS: Free)

Notion (Android, iOS) aims to be your personal and team productivity hub. The app allows users to create custom private or shared workspaces that they can then add versatile "blocks" that can act like text snippets, bookmarks, images, toggle links, files, code snippets, discussion sections, and more. As a result, you can easily customize your workspace, and it's also easy to drag and drop individual blocks of content to where you need them, without disrupting an entire document. Whether you're doing notetaking, spreadsheeting, or building a Kanban board, Notion's powerful building blocks make things a snap to set up. The free version of Notion allows you to save and sync up to 1,000 blocks of content, while premium subscription plans remove that content limit and add admin tools, permission settings, and other features, depending on which tier you opt for.