MWC 2016 Day 2 Top Stories: What You Missed
New tablet tech and smartphone accessories proved to be a feast for the senses during day 2 of Mobile World Congress 2016. We toured an art museum using Google's Project Tango tablet with indoor positioning, dictated to our smartphone through a little speaker in our ear, and found a smarter way to brush our teeth. Find out what else you missed in Barcelona, Spain yesterday.
Project Tango Uses AR to Teach Art
Google's Project Tango taught us about art through its AR interface. The technology uses spacial awareness and visual recognition through the camera on Android devices. We had a blast navigating the historic Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalynya and learning about Maria Fortuny and the artist's portrayal of a battle during the Spanish-Morrocan War of 1859.
Xperia Ear Puts Assistant in Your Head
The Sony Xperia Ear, which is scheduled to ship this summer alongside the Xperia X smartphones, is a Bluetooth earpiece that can control your handheld. It can dictate your messages, offer directions, give you weather alerts or read you the news. Think Siri in your ear. That frees you up to look away from your phone's display once in a while.
Oral-B Genius Corrects Bad Habits
Your toothbrush may soon alert you when you're brushing incorrectly. The Oral-B Genius is a Bluetooth-connected device that knows how long you've brushed and if you're actually being effective. Not only does the oral cleanser time you, it has an accelerometer, and it taps into your smartphone's camera to know at what angle you're holding it.
Keezel VPN Hub Protects You in Public
You may know VPN as the way you securely log into your office's network, but it can be for personal security as well. The $99 Keezel (plus $5 per month) can create a virtual private network to make sure your safe when connected to personal hotspots. It should make its debut in June.
Panasonic ToughPad Scanners Take a Beating
Panasonic is expanding its rugged ToughPad line to include these two barcode scanners. One runs Android while the other is Windows 10-powered. Both target the outdoor enterprise set. Thanks to their ergonomic design, they could help prevent carpel tunnel issues.
The Year of Smartphone Add-ons
LG is leading the charge into intelligent, modular smartphone accessories with its Friends line. The company has introduced both a camera grip and digital audio booster to enhance the G5's capabilities, as well as a swarm of external accessories. Samsung, Alcatel and Sony have all released exciting new add-ons at MWC, including the new Gear 360 camera for recording VR video.