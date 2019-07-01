20 Best Sports Apps

Bleacher Report Live (Android, iOS: Free)

Bleacher Report is also branching out into live sports streaming with its new Bleacher Report Live service (Android, iOS), a beta service offering up live video streams of games from a variety of sports and leagues, such as the NCAA, PGA, and a number of international soccer leagues. (With parent company Turner Sports now broadcasting UEFA Champions League matches, you'll find a lot of soccer on the app.) Users can flag their favorite leagues and teams to get notifications of upcoming events, and even if Bleacher Report Live doesn't have a stream, you can enter your location and TV provider so that the app can provide you with a list of local channels, apps, sites, radio channels, and sports bars where the game is airing. The app is still in free beta as of this writing and launched with a few technical hiccups, but it could be a promising new option for those looking for on-demand sports streaming.