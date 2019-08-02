Best Ad Blockers and Privacy Extensions

Take Control of Your Browsing

Online advertising can be a divisive thing. On the one hand, ads support the free content model of the internet, subsidizing many of our favorite websites. But badly designed or intrusive pop-up ads can be disruptive and tracking cookies and similar advertising trackers raise many privacy concerns. The best ad blockers and anti-tracking software let you block irritating ads, save bandwidth, and opt out of intrusive marketing systems. In extreme scenarios, they can even block malicious ads that seek to infect your devices.

Whether you prefer to surf on your laptop or your phone, here's out our favorite ad blocking extensions and apps to take control of your browsing experience.

NOTE: Ad blocking takes away revenue from publications like the one you're reading and risk the ability of media to provide otherwise free content.

