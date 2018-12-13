Best PlayStation Emulators for Desktop PCs

PS1 Emulators: EPSXE

An emulator that can trace its descent from the old PSemu prrogram, EPSXE is an excellent emulator that features a plugin system from its ancestor, allowing users to pick and choose between different methods of GPU, sound, and CD-ROM emulation optimized for your hardware. The emulator's options allow for compatibility with a lot of games after a little tweaking. EPSXE requires a Playstation BIOS to function, which is something to consider if you don't have the means to dump one. Compatible with a large library of games, and with loads of plugins to work with, EPSXE is a bit of a hassle to set up, as you will need to look up the best plugins for your configuration, but that's also a strength.