The Best of Kickstarter: June 2012

The Best that Kickstarter has to Offer

Although Kickstarter’s been around for quite a few years, it’s only recently garnered widespread attention with the successes of the Double Fine Adventure and Wasteland 2 projects. As a result, there's been a crowdfunding "renaissance" of sorts. Indie gaming and hardware developers are seeing crowdfunding’s true potential and taking their projects to Kickstarter.There’s been plenty of cool tech and gaming projects hitting Kickstarter as of late. We’ve taken the liberty of compiling a few projects that have caught our eyes, and might be worthy of your attention (and wallet). Keep in mind that Kickstarter projects only have a certain window of time to raise funds, so most of the projects you see featured here will only last through June.

Also, if you think there are more awesome Kickstarter projects out there that we haven't talked about yet, please let us know in the comments!

[Remember: When backing a Kickstarter project, you are taking a financial risk. We cannot guarantee that any of the projects featured here will come to their fruition.]