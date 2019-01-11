The Weirdest and Wackiest Gadgets of CES 2019

Babyeyes

You may not have any memories from your infant days, but Babeyes wants to change that. The solution? A wearable camera that clips onto your baby’s onesie (or onto the side of a crib) that starts capturing video when a parent steps into the frame. The idea behind this $139 camera arriving later this month is that it will capture parents’ expressions of love and affection that a child can look back on years later. But the reality is probably a lot of shots of bleary-eyed parents stumbling into the nursery after another late-night wake-up call to change a messy diaper.