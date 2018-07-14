Best Smart Home Gadgets to Keep You Cool This Summer

Bond Fan Controller

By moving air around the room, a ceiling fan is an efficient way to reduce your heating and cooling costs. If your ceiling fan is controlled by an RF or infrared remote, you can use Bond's device to turn the fan on and off using Google Assistant and Alexa.

The Bond also works with IFTTT, so you can create recipes and link it to other devices. So, for example, you can have your fans turn on when you get home, or have them turn off when you say, "Alexa, good night." While it works with just fans and electric and gas fireplaces, the company is looking to add functionality for shades, A/C units and more.

Credit: Olibra