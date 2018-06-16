5 Reasons to Buy the Google Home Mini (and 3 Reasons to Skip It)

Size Isn't Everything

The Google Home Mini is a bite-size, puck-shaped smart speaker with surprisingly big sound. It's cheaper and more compact than its siblings in the Google Home lineup, and at a starting price of $49, it's a direct competitor of Amazon's puck-shaped Echo Dot.

If you're looking for a smart speaker that won't clutter up your desk, the Google Home Mini could be a great option. But for some users, the Echo Dot will come out on top. Here are five reasons to buy the Google Home Mini and three reasons to pass on it.

Credit: Tom’s Guide