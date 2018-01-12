13 Weirdest Gadgets at CES 2018

FoldiMate/Laundroid

The battle of laundry-folding robots is not the showdown we were asking for, but maybe it's the showdown we deserve. Laundroid, of course, is no stranger to CES, and it's going to begin a pilot program in which people have a chance to pay $16,000 for a 7.2 x 2.9 x 2.1-foot cabinet containing robot arms that can fold just about anything. (Exceptions include things with buttons and socks. You try teaching robot arms how to pair up socks).

FoldiMate is the upstart in this space. While the 3.9-foot $980 laundry-folding machine is more compact and less expensive than Laundroid's offering, it's also less sophisticated. With FoldiMate, you've got to feed in the clothes instead of just leaving them in a drawer for Laundroid to handle by itself. Also, FoldiMate will not ship until 2019, which means that a lot of laundry could pile up between now and then.

Credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty