25 Lego Sets You Need In Your Collection
You'll Never Want to Lego of These
Legos are the greatest toy of all-time, as delightful and intriguing for adults as they are for children of all ages. Since the Lego brick system debuted in 1958, there have been thousands of different sets released, with millions of bricks. Today, the Lego company has around 1,000 different sets for sale, with themes ranging from Star Wars to Super Heroes and a host of working robotics kits.
With so much awesomeness, it's hard to separate the studs from the duds. That's why we've constructed this list of the top 25 Lego sets that are available today.
Lego Death Star
The ultimate dollhouse for evil Star Wars minifigs, the 4,016-piece Lego Death Star has at least half a dozen rooms, including Palpatine's throne room, a detention block, a trash compactor and a cargo area. The 16-inch by 16-inch battle station has a laser that shoots missiles across the room. It also comes with 23 different minifigs, including Darth Vader, the Emperor and the trash compactor monster. It also comes with Darth Vader's Tie Fighter!
Lego Ghostbusters 75827 Firehouse Headquarters
Get ready for human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together and mass hysteria, because the Ghostbusters headquarters has gone to the bricks. This realistic 4,634 piece set builds the iconic firehouse from the original Ghostbusters movie and it opens up to reveal 20 different rooms, including staircases, a kitchen and three-story pole for the nine minifigures to slide down.
Lego Architecture New York City Skyline 21208
Lego's architecture line lets you build great structures from around the world and put them in your living room. While not the most complex set, the New York City Skyline uses 598 bricks to give you miniature versions of the Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, the Freedom Tower and the Statue of Liberty.
Lego Boost Creative Toolbox
A great way for young kids to learn about coding, Lego Boost gives you the pieces to build one of five different robots and program them using the associated Android or iOS app.
The software is extremely, fun and intuitive as it shows children how to code using a simple block-based language that's entirely marked with icons rather than words. My five year old who can't read yet was writing his own programs within a few minutes. Also, at $159, Boost is an incredible value compared to robot kits that cost twice as much and are half as fun.
Lego Technic All Terrain Tow Truck 42070
The company's Technic line features complex vehicles that often have motorized parts. A truck fan's dream, this set goes all-out with giant tires and a moving crane and winch that you can access via remote control.
The truck measures a full two feet long and is 20 inches high and 14-inches wide, with an attractive teal blue paint job. This set also builds a research explorer vehicle for when you get bored.
Lego Architecture Louvre 21204
An affordable and impressive piece from the architecture collection, this 695-piece set makes a detailed model of France's famous art museum. It even features an attractive rendition of the iconic glass pyramid.
Star Wars Carbon Freezing Chamber 75137
Re-enact the second-most dramatic moment from the Empire Strikes Back, without breaking the bank. This set features everything you need to put Han into suspended animation, including a carbonite freezing chamber and minifigs of Bobba Fett, Han Solo and an Ugnaut.
A built-in elevator allows everybody's favorite bounty hunter can go up to the platform to make sure that the procedure happens. There's also a carbonite box with Han's frozen visage on it.
Lego Millenium Falcon 7159
The largest and most complex Lego Star Wars model ever, this pricey Millenium Falcon uses 5,195 pieces and takes over 30 hours to build. It's extremely detailed, both on the inside where there's room for the cockpit, 3D chess area and medical bay, and on the outside. All the guns and turrets can rotate and the boarding ramp retracts, just like in the movies. It comes with mini figures of Han Solo, Chewbacca, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia.
Saturn V Rocket
Build a realistic model of the rocket that sent Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to the moon. The Saturn V has 1,969 pieces to commemorate the year of the historic mission.
Porsche 911 GT3 R3
About $89,000 less than an actual Porsche 911, this Techno set features plenty of details, including a working gearbox, a turning steering wheel and a glove compartment. Opening the trunk reveals a suitcase while the popping the hood shows a life-like engine.
Lego Batman Movie Batcave 70909
Relive the excitement of the Lego Batman movie by building your own Batcave. This 1,047 piece set comes with the parts to build a control center, bat computer and a transformation chamber. It also comes with the Penguin's DUck Mobile, a Bat Boat and minifigures for Batman, the Penguin, Bruce Wayne and Alfred.
Lego Tower Bridge 10214
This 4,295-piece set builds a very realistic and large rendition of London's Tower bridge, complete with a working drawbridge to let your Lego boats get through. It also comes with a four mini vehicles to cross the bridge, including a British taxi and a doubledecker bus.
Lego Mindstorms EV3 31313
While Lego Boost provides a great introduction to robotics and coding, Mindstorms takes your projects to the next level. The EV3 kit includes Wi-Fi connectivity, three servo motors, a remote control, sensors and over 550 elements. It comes with the pieces and instructions for building five different kinds of robots which are highly mobile and programmable.
Lego Batman Movie Batmobile 70905
Race your minifigs around the livingroom in this awesome rolling Batmobile. The 581-piece set comes with the parts to build the 11-inch long car and five different minifigures, including Batman and Robin.
Lego Power Functions Motor Set 8293
If you want to add motors to an existing project such as a Technics vehicle, the Power Functions Motor Set lets you do just that for under $30. The kit comes with a single motor, a battery box and and a light up cable that you can use to bring your Lego cars, trucks and planes to life.
Lego Ninjago Samurai VXL Vehicle 70625
Lego's Ninjago characters are extremely popular, appearing in cartoons, video games and their own feature film. The company makes a number of Ninjago sets, but we like the Samurai VXL vehicle, because it provides an affordable way to get into the series. Besides, who doesn't love a car with giant wheels and rapid-firing weapons? The VXL also comes with four minifigures and a host of tiny weapons.
Lego Creator Space Shuttle Explorer 31066
There are a ton of detailed Lego space kits, but the Creator Space Shuttle Explorer allows you to build a fairly detailed spacecraft, without breaking the bank. The 285-piece kit can not only build a space shuttle with a telescoping arm, but can also be used to create a moon station or a rover.
Lego Dimensions Starter Pack
Available for most consoles (PS3, PS4, XBox, Wii U), Lego Dimensions combines the joys of brick building with an immersive video game universe. The starter pack comes with a portal and three minifigs: Batman, Wyldstyle and Gandalf. You put the figures on the portal and they're in the game on your TV, ready for exciting adventures. There are a ton of different add-on sets with different characters, ranging from Doctor Who to Harry Potter or even the A-Team.
Lego Marvel Super Heroes Black Panther Pursuit
This very-affordable set takes some of the coolest aspects of Captain America: Civil War and turns them into Legos. The set comes iwth the parts to build Black Panther's jet and Captain Amercia's 4x4 jeep, the latter of which can shoot missiles. There's also a motorcycle and minifigures of Black Panther, Captain America and the Winter Soldier.
Lego Super Heroes Attack on Avengers Tower 76038
You can have quite a nerd debate about which superhero has the best lair, but there's no doubt which supergroup has the best Lego headquarters. This 515-piece Avengers Tower stands 14-inches high with six rooms, across three stories. It also comes with minifigs of Ultron Mark 1, Iron Man and Thor.
Lego Technic Mercedes Benz Arocs
If you love trucks, this Technics set will blow your mind. The 2,793-piece kit builds a 29-inch long Mercedes construction truck along with a motorized crane and moving engine pistons.
Lego City High-Speed Passenger Train
This affordable set combines Legos with the world of model trains, with a working, 3-car passenger train and plenty of track. There's even a platform where your Lego passengers can wait. A remote control moves the train and, if the amount of track you have isn't sufficient, you can always buy more and really build things out.
Lego NexoKnights the Fortrex
Fans of the company's NexoKnights series will go nuts for this high-tech castle. The 1,140 piece set builds the Fortrex, complete with a drawbridge, two laser cannons and a disc shooter. It really shoots the missiles too. Also includes 7 different minifigs.
Lego Star Wars Sandcrawler
The original Star Wars movie, A New Hope, has many iconic vehicles, but the Jawa's sandcrawler is my favorite, because it's filled with droids. With this 3,296-piece set, you can build a highly-detailed sandcrawler, complete with a magnet arm to grab unsuspecting robots. The kit comes with seven minifigs, including R2-D2, several Jawas, Uncle Owen and Luke.
Lego Star Wars Motorized Walking AT-AT 10178
This 1,137-piece set makes an AT-AT walker that can actually walk, using motors. It also includes four minifigs, one of which is Luke Skywalker in his flight suit.
Credit: Lego