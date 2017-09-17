The Best Gear for Underwater Photography

Rain-X Glass Treatment Spray

Droplets of water clinging to the lens can spoil a great photo. If you're shooting "over unders," surfing photos or any images near the surface, you'll want to invest in a $7.32 bottle of Rain-X glass treatment spray. Designed for car windshields, Rain-X coats your lens in water-repelling molecules to help droplets slide right off. Be sure to buff in the spray so it doesn't leave a haze over your photos, and apply it only to the plastic lens on your housing, not the actual lens in your camera.

Credit: Rain-X