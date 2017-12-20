14 Best Galaxy Note 8 Accessories
These Add-Ons Beef Up Your Note 8
Samsung wants to sell you a lot more than just a smartphone with the Galaxy Note 8. The company sees its latest powerhouse of a phone as the proverbial one device to truly rule them all. Not only is the Note 8 huge, with a whopping 6.3-inch screen and that handy S-Pen, but it can also transform into a desktop PC and virtual reality headset. A phone like this begs for some extra gear to go along with it.
As solid as the Note 8 is out of the box, with the right extras, it can be an even more powerful companion. Here's our look at some accessories that let you do more with your Note 8. And if you're looking for a case, we've got you covered there, too, with the 10 top cases for Samsung's new phone.
Samsung DeX Station
At the heart of Samsung's vision to make the Note 8 the centerpiece of your mobile life is the DeX Station. It transforms your phone into a full-blown desktop PC. We found it to be a work in progress when we tested it with the Galaxy S8 earlier this year, but the DeX is an intriguing concept if you're after a lightweight computing experience that lives on the edge.
Samsung wireless charger convertible
Wireless charging pads might seem superfluous — you really can't find a plug or port to charge up your phone? — but once you have one of these pads, it's difficult to understand how you lived without it. For some style to go with your choice, check out the Samsung wireless charger convertible. It has a space-age look that allows you to set your Note 8 down and let it soak up the juice.
Note 8 Edition Gear VR with controller
That big, beautiful phone can put out some serious virtual reality power. So an ideal companion is the Gear VR with controller, a new model of Samsung's VR headset built to coincide with the launch of the Galaxy Note 8. A physical controller really elevates the experience, giving you the ability to blast aliens, explore the universe or maybe just chill out on a virtual beach.
Samsung 5100-mAh battery pack
No matter how diligent you are about charging your phone, there are bound to be moments when you're low and surviving on fumes, even with the Note 8 lasting longer than 11 hours on our battery test. Samsung's 5100-mAh battery pack will be a great companion to help you out in such situations. The company pledges that the pack will fully recharge your phone for two cycles without the need to plug the battery pack in again.
Samsung Gear 360 camera
A 360-degree photograph can amaze your friends and family by creating an immersive experience from your memories. Get Samsung's Gear 360 camera add-on if you want to stretch the rather excellent photo capabilities of Samsung's latest phablet. When we reviewed the camera earlier this year, we found it easy to use and comfortable to hold. It's currently our favorite budget, 360 camera.
Mujjo Touchscreen Gloves
Gloves and touch screens typically don't mix, but Mujjo's lineup of Touchscreen Gloves is an exception. Mujjo's gloves keep your hands warm while also letting your fingers stay active as they tap, scroll and pinch-and-zoom their way across the Note 8's Infinity Display. Prices start at $29 for the single-layered gloves, with leather gloves available for $97.
256GB Evo+ microSD card
When you have a phone that is loaded with RAM, has a massive screen and comes with a ton of software, you may one day decide you want to download half the internet. The Note 8 gives you some onboard storage — 64GB of it, to be exact — but if you need even more, try Samsung's 256GB Ev0+ microSD card. Slap this into the Note 8's microSD card slot, and you won't likely ever have to worry about storage again.
USB-C to USB-A dongle
The Galaxy Note 8 is a USB-C device that's living in an occasionally USB-A world. Sometimes you still need an old-school connection to link your phone to a PC or another device that isn't in the modern world of USB-C. Our dongle-free future hasn't arrived yet; until it does, Samsung's USB-C to USB-A dongle is handy to have.
Samsung Level U headphones
Whatever accessory you can think of, Samsung probably offers its own version. That includes headphones, with Samsung offering its own Level U model. If you like the concept of headphones that sit around your neck and are (somewhat) out of the way, then these may be the right match. Samsung's headphones also reduce sound interference, which is a plus in calls.
Bodyguardz Pure Arc premium glass screen protector
The downside to all of these smartphones that have done away with bezels is there's that much more space where something can go wrong. You might get some peace of mind about your Note 8 by going for the all-glass look of this Pure Arc screen protector from Bodyguardz. Some people have debated the merits of the glass screen, but at the very least, it won't interfere with the look of your Note 8.
Eleckey Rapid USB C Car Charger
While the Note 8 packs in a long-lasting battery — it held out for more than 11 hours on our battery test — you'll still want to make sure you have access to power, especially when on the road. Eleckey's Rapid USB C Car Charger has the right ports for Samsung's latest flagship phones, and it supports Qualcomm Quick Charge technology to juice up your Note 8 quickly. There are even a pair of ports, allowing you to charge two phones at once.
Belkin Qi wireless charging pad
If you need a good third-party wireless charging pad, Belkin's Qi wireless charging pad will do the trick. Since this pad uses the Qi charging standard, it can also handle any other Android devices that may need a battery boost.
Samsung Galaxy S Pen
If one stylus is good, then two are better. If you happen to misplace your S Pen or it gets worn down through overuse, you can order another directly from Samsung. This pen is not the cheapest stylus around, but Note aficionados are loyal to the brand for all those inking capabilities the S Pen offers, plus new translation and GIF features introduced with the Note 8.
Zagg Flex Arc Wireless Headphones
Finding a set of comfortable headphones is just as important as ensuring a pair has good sound. The Zagg Flex Arc Wireless Headphones wants to meet both of those needs. This model rests gently on your neck and has a look that’s in sync with anyone who wants a modern aesthetic. And unlike many of those smaller headphones, these will be very hard to lose. Best of all, since you’re already paying more than $900 for your phone, you can get these headphones for less than $100.
