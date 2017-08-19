TV Features Worth Paying For (and Ones You Should Skip)
If You Don't Need It, Don't Buy It
You'll find a lot of acronyms and logos on TV boxes and in feature lists intended to make you believe one set is worth more money than another. Some of it is just hype, and some of it represents genuine quality differences between sets. Still other features are superfluous, depending on what kind of TV viewer you are. So to help you sort through the hyperbole — and pay for only what you need — here's a breakdown for each type of buyer of what should be the most important features when buying a TV.
Credit: Richard B. Levine/Levine Roberts/Zuma
What Kind of User Are You?
The Cool Cord-Cutter: Price is definitely an object for those looking to eliminate expensive cable or satellite fees and still get the most entertainment out of their TVs.
The Modern Family: These buyers don't want to waste money, either, but they are willing to spend more on what will be the centerpiece of the living room or den. These TVs have to be flexible enough to keep all the members of the household happy.
The Movie Fan: Picture quality is paramount for the movie fan, who is less focused on gimmicky options and more concerned with re-creating the cinema experience at home.
Credit: Richard B. Levine/Levine Roberts/Zuma
The Feature: Screen Size
Is it worth the extra money to get a bigger screen? The answer depends on where you're going to put the TV; a tiny studio apartment probably doesn't warrant a 70-inch set since you'll be sitting so close that you'll be able to see the individual pixels on Charlize Theron's face. However, for most viewers, bigger is better, with the ideal sizes right now regarding price and picture quality being in the 55-inch and 65-inch categories.
MORE: What Size TV Should You Buy?
Worth It?
Cool Cord-Cutter: A 55-inch set is sufficient.Modern Family: A 55- or 65-inch TV.Movie Fan: Definitely a 65-inch model or bigger.
Credit: Shutterstock
The Feature: 4K (aka Ultra HD)
If you want the most detailed picture available, you want a 4K or Ultra HD TV. These sets are capable of 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution, which is about four times the number of pixels an HD (1080p) TV offers. While that does not mean it looks four times better, a 4K TV does offer a sharper, crisper image. There's a paucity of native 4K programming, but more is coming on streaming services. HD sets are rapidly becoming obsolete, and Ultra HD sets are getting better at upscaling standard HD fare.
Worth It?
Cool Cord-Cutter: Yes, more streaming 4K options coming.Modern Family: Yes, for better big picture.Movie Fan: Absolutely yes.
MORE: Best 4K TVs Under $500
Credit: Shutterstock
The Feature: Curved Screen
The technological nature of thin LCD TVs means that they are flexible, allowing them to be shaped or curved. However, just because something is possible, doesn't mean you should do it. In the case of curved displays, the idea was that they would provide a more intimate, immersive viewing experience. In practice, curved screens distort the picture and reduce viewing angles, which ruins the picture for anyone sitting slightly off center.
Worth It?
Cool Cord-Cutter: No.Modern Family: Nope.Movie Fan: Absolutely not.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty
The Feature: LED
No one should pay extra for an LED TV because LED is not a feature. Most TVs are LCD monitors that have to use LED — light emitting diodes — to provide light behind or along the edge of the screen to illuminate the picture. (The other current designs available are OLEDs, which do not require a separate LED backlight.) So technically speaking, there's no such thing as an LED home TV; it's just marketing hype.
Worth It?
Cool Cord-Cutter: N/A.Modern Family: N/A.Movie Fan: N/A.
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty
The Feature: OLED
OLED stands for organic light-emitting diode, a competing technology to standard LCD screens. OLEDs are more vivid, have great viewing angles and deliver inky blacks compared with LCD TVs. However, there is only one principal OLED TV maker today (LG Electronics, which also makes them for Sony), so prices are relatively high.
MORE: OLED vs. QLED: What's the Difference?
Worth It?
Cool Cord-Cutter: No.Modern Family: No.Movie Fan: Yes.
Credit: Alex Wong/Getty
The Feature: QLED
QLED is a marketing term created by Samsung to describe the technology used in its newest high-end TVs. Confusingly, it has nothing to do with OLED or LED. The acronym stands for quantum dot light-emitting diode, a reference to the fact that these Samsung LCD sets use an additional layer of quantum dots to generate colors. It can help improve HDR color performance for 4K TVs. We've found them to be brighter, but still not as colorful, as comparable OLED sets. Samsung's QLED sets start at $1,999, and are similar in price to OLED.
Worth It?
Cool Cord-Cutter: Nope.Modern Family: No.Movie Fan: Only if you can't afford OLED.
MORE: What are QLED TV's? Samsung's New TVs Explained
Credit: Shutterstock
The Feature: HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR is a further improvement of 4K, expanding the range of colors and intensity of those colors that a TV can display. The difference in picture quality can be striking, but there is not much HDR content available yet — and there are different HDR formats currently on the market, including the proprietary Dolby Vision system.
Worth It?
Cool Cord-Cutter: Not yet.Modern Family: Not yet.Movie Fan: Yes, if the set is Dolby Vision compatible.
MORE: What is HDR TV, And Why Does It Matter?
Credit: Alex Wong/Getty
The Feature: A Digital Tuner (RF port)
Most big screens have a built-in digital tuner for pulling in over-the-air HD broadcasts. However, to save costs, some sets have dropped this feature — and the RF or coaxial port in the back — making them technically monitors, rather than full-fledged TVs. Without the digital tuner, you cannot use an antenna to pull in free broadcast TV stations; you'll have to purchase a tuner separately.
Worth It?
Cool Cord-Cutter: Yes, definitely.Modern Family: Yes.Move Fan: No.
MORE: Best TV Antennas for Cord-Cutters
Credit: Shutterstock
The Feature: Smart TV Interface
So-called smart TVs are those sets that include apps like Pandora and support for popular streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu. In order to provide such support, these TVs have built-in Ethernet ports and Wi-Fi for internet access. That also means they can be updated with fixes and new features, a definite advantage.
MORE: What Is Smart TV?
Worth It?
Cool Cord-Cutter: Definitely, yes.Modern Family: Yes.Movie Fan: Yes.
Credit: Shutterstock
The Feature: 3D
For a shorttime, 3D was a feature pushed in movie theaters and TVs. However, creating a 3D image resulted in reducing the overall resolution and picture detail of programs. More important, 3D pictures never looked realistic. So the fad has faded, with even top-of-the-line sets abandoning the feature.
Worth It?
Cool Cord-Cutter: Skip it.Modern Family: Nope.Movie Fan: Nyet!
Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty