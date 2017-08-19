TV Features Worth Paying For (and Ones You Should Skip)

What Kind of User Are You?

The Cool Cord-Cutter: Price is definitely an object for those looking to eliminate expensive cable or satellite fees and still get the most entertainment out of their TVs.

The Modern Family: These buyers don't want to waste money, either, but they are willing to spend more on what will be the centerpiece of the living room or den. These TVs have to be flexible enough to keep all the members of the household happy.

The Movie Fan: Picture quality is paramount for the movie fan, who is less focused on gimmicky options and more concerned with re-creating the cinema experience at home.

Credit: Richard B. Levine/Levine Roberts/Zuma