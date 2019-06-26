Oppo's Under-Display Camera Is the Best Notch Killer Yet

After weeks of hinting and teasing, Oppo has now showed off its under-display selfie camera. And it seems to be living up to Oppo’s promises.

(Image credit: Oppo)

MWC Shanghai, the cousin of the Barcelona-based MWC, is the place where Oppo finally unveiled its new tech, officially called ‘under-screen camera’ (via TechRadar). When you’re not using the camera, the screen just acts as a screen, although the image quality in the area surrounding the camera is noticeably worse, due to the different structure that’s required to have both the camera and the display on top of each other.

The camera concealed beneath the display has been fitted with a particularly wide aperture and large sensor, in order to still get bright enough images despite the screen being in its way.

MORE: Samsung Will Release Foldable Galaxy Clamshell Just Like The Razr (Report)

In terms of image quality, it’s apparently not great, losing out on resolution and clarity compared to normal cameras. But it’s still got some time before it’s added to production phones. The aim is to have it on users’ devices ‘in the near future’, according to a quote given to Engadget.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo has been experimenting with front camera locations for a while, even skipping over the punch-hole to try a pop-up mechanism on the Find X, and a pivoting pop-up version on the newly released Reno. This is just the next step.

Oppo already has competition, though. Xiaomi has also been working on under-display camera tech, announcing it on the same day as Oppo. So while Oppo has the honor of taking first place in the battle to make an under-display camera, the contest for the best one is still to be fought.