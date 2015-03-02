Nikon D7200 DSLR Shoots Sharper and Longer

New from Nikon is the 24-megapixel D7200 ($1200, body only), an update to the popular D7100 DSLR. This DX-format (APS-C sized crop sensor) DSLR, offers a few new features to entice enthusiasts to step up their game.

Thanks to the latest Expeed IV chip, processing speed is about 30 percent faster than with the D7100, says Nikon, so the camera will be ready to shoot more quickly. In addition, the buffer has been increased to hold up to 100 JPEGs in burst mode before slowing the camera down, versus the D7100’s buffer limit of 33 JPEGs. This allows you to capture longer sequences of whatever action suits your fancy.

Images should be sharper, too, since there is no optical low-pass filter (OLPF), also known as an anti-aliasing filter. The OLPF’s function is to slightly soften images to eliminate moiré patterns and false color, but both are rare and easy to fix in editing software, so Nikon and other camera makers have been skipping the OLPF in new models.

And the D7200 has built-in Wi-Fi and NFC for pairing and sharing images via Nikon’s Wireless Mobile Utility app for iOS and Android devices. The app also allows you to trigger the camera remotely.

Also new for the D7200 are additional Picture Controls, to complement the camera’s long list of scene modes. Of course, you’ll find advanced features such as full manual exposure modes as well as bracketing, noise reduction and Nikon’s D-Lighting, which expands image’s dynamic range to include more detail in shadow and highlight areas.

Full HD video is available; and while the camera is equipped with a built-in stereo microphone, you can opt for an external microphone as well. These include the new ME-W1—a wireless lavalier microphone that records audio from up to 164 feet away. Available in March, this optional accessory will cost $250.

Also keep an eye out for Nikon’s new View NX-i browsing software, which is compatible with RAW files from Nikon’s Capture NX-D software and allows for easy sharing of images to social networks.

The Nikon D7200 is slated to ship in early April; the wireless microphone in March. View NX-i will be available on March 17 as a free download.

Key Specifications

Model: Nikon D7200

Megapixels: 24

Type: DSLR

Price: $1200 (body only); $1700 with 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR lens)

Shots per second: up to 6fps at full resolution; 7fps in 1.3x crop mode

Sensor type: CMOS/DX (APS-C sized)

AF points: 51 with 15 cross-type sensors

Shutter speed range: 1/8000-30 sec

ISO range: 100-25,600 (expandable to 51,200 and 102,500 equivalent in black and white only)

Main video resolutions/frame rates: 1920 x 1080 at 60 and 50 fps (1.3x crop mode only); 1920 x 1080 at 30, 25, 24 fps; 1280 x 720 at 60, 50 fps

Video file format: MOV

Built-in Flash: Yes

Hot shoe: Yes

LCD: 3.2-inch

Card type: Dual slots SD/SDHC/SDXC

Ports: high speed USB, HDMI, accessory terminal, stereo mic input

Shots per charge (CIPA standard): 1,110 (stills); approx. 80 minutes HD footage

Wireless capabilities: WiFi; NFC; GPS

Image stabilization: lens dependent

Dimensions/weight: 5.4 x 4.2 x 3.0 inches; 1 lb., 8 ounces (body only)

Writer and photographer Theano Nikitas has been covering photography for almost 20 years and has reviewed hundreds of digital cameras as well as other digital imaging hardware and software.