Neato's Budget Robot Vacuum Puts the Screws to Roomba

Neato is expanding its Internet-connected robot vacuum line with two new models that, starting at $399, hope to make their devices more accessible.

The Neato Botvac D3 Connected ($399) is the least expensive in the company's lineup, and will have features including Wi-Fi connectivity, self-charging, and the ability to schedule cleanings. It will have the smallest battery of the bunch, and will only be able to cover up to 1800 square feet in one cycle (which includes three runs and two recharges); however, this could be just fine for those with smaller apartments. It will come with a standard filter.

At $599, the Botvac D5 Connected will have the same features as the D3, but includes a higher-capacity lithium-ion battery capable of covering up to 4500 square feet. Additionally, it will have a ultra-performance filter (the same as in the $699 Botvac Connected) that's better suited for keeping small particles out of the air, as well as a side brush . Three other features that the D5 has that the D3 doesn't include Find Me (in case the vacuum gets stuck under a couch), cleaning stats, and a spot cleaning mode.

Both models look similar to each other, but the D5 has a darker finish with a silvery circle that houses the vacuum's sensors.

Neato will continue to sell its top-end Botvac Connected, which has a greater range than the D5 (up to 5,000 square feet), comes with two brushes, has a small LCD display, and can be controlled manually via a smartphone app. This last feature is especially fun when you want to mess with your pets.

The Botvac D3 Connected and Botvac D5 Connected will be available in early October.