Application Turns Xbox Controller Into "Massager"

Xbox 360 Community Games developer Justin Le Clair has designed and released a very primitive application called "Rumble Massage" which turns the Xbox 360 controller into a personal massager.

While most titles submitted to Microsoft by community developers are game related, the massage application received the green light for both demo and full feature versions despite lacking any ties to gaming.

One thing can be said, Rumble Massage will definitely not win any awards for art direction, UI and design. It certainly does do what it is advertised to do in relatively simple ways however.

Upon entering the application for the first time, a "Super Massage-O-Meter" displays itself using fewer colors than one would find in a bag of skittles. By using the face buttons on the controller, users can increase the speed of vibration to five different levels, with the last tier called "Epic Mode" only available to the full version. A "Pulse-O-Meter" controls the variation in delays between vibration pulses, with the lowest setting leaving the vibration on at all times.

While we would imagine that most users would prefer to receive either a hands on massage or one by a more dedicated massage tool any day of the week, the functionality and accessibility of the application is without a doubt amusing as a gimmick. With most of the world struggling with stunted economies, the Rumble Massage application is also bound to contribute to both battery and controller sales around the world should it take off.