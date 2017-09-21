How Much is Your iPhone 5 / 5s / 5c Worth Now?

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are here, and before you know it, the iPhone X will join them. If you've got an aging iPhone 5 in your hands, you can be forgiven if feeling like your old phone is more dated than ever.

With new iPhones hitting retail shelves, it might be time to trade in that iPhone 5, 5s or (perhaps the least-loved) 5c, especially if you want to offset the cost of getting a new iPhone. You could get anything from about $30 to $75 for your iPhone 5s, depending on the capacity and carrier. Returns for the 5 and 5c are decidedly lower.

The lists below show the maximum credit and cash offers you can now expect if you decide to trade-in your iPhone 5s, 5c, or plain old 5 at these major retailers that have trade-in programs.

Just like it did in previous years, Amazon generally offers the best prices for AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon phones, though in some cases it's topped by Gazelle. Gamestop's prices are in the ballpark on some models.

Verizon phones will receive a higher offer no matter where you trade it in — credit Verizon's far-reaching network — but don’t expect as much from Sprint or T-Mobile phones. A phone that is unlocked will generally go for a higher price, but resellers also seem to favor both AT&T and Verizon phones. For all of these estimates, we assumed the phone is in good,working condition without a cracked screen or other visible damage.

With Amazon and Best Buy, the color of your old phone matters, but the difference is usually only by a few dollars. GameStop, Gazelle and Walmart do not specify the color.

iPhone 5s (16GB / 32GB / 64GB)

AT&T Sprint T-Mobile Verizon Unlocked

Amazon $60 / $65 / $70 (all colors) $35 / $40 / $45 (all colors) $45 / $50 / $55 (all colors) $60 / $65 / $75 (all colors) $60 / $65 / $75 (all colors) Best Buy (in-store credit) $49 / $49 / $61 (gray) $30 / $32 / $34 (gray) $33 / $37 / $47 (gray) $54 / $59 / $65 (gray) $43 / $31 / $38 (gray)

Gamestop (in-store credit/cash) $60 / $65 / $70 (all colors) $35 / $40 / $45 (all colors) $45 / $50 / $55 (all colors) $60 / $65 / $75 (all colors) $25 / $30 / $35 (all colors) Gazelle $65 / $70 / $80 (all colors) $35 / $40 / $45 (all colors) $35 / $40 / $45 (all colors) $65 / $70 / $85 (all colors) $65 / $70 / $85 (all colors)

Walmart (in-store credit) $45 / $53 / $62 (all colors) $41 / $49 / $57 (all colors) $40 / $46 / $53 (all colors) $42 / $53 / $62 (all colors) $47 / $56 / $65 (all colors)

iPhone 5c (8GB/16GB/32GB)

AT&T

Sprint T-Mobile Verizon Unlocked

Amazon $20 / $35 / $40 (gray) $25 / $30 / $30 (gray) $20 / $25 / N/A (gray) $25 / $35 / $45 (gray) $25 / $35 / $45 (gray)

Best Buy (in-store credit) $18 / $28 / $29 (blue)



$14 / $17 / $18 (blue)

N/A



$23 / $31 / $36 (blue) $14 / $18 / $20 (blue)

Gamestop (in-store credit/cash) $20 / $35 / $40 (all colors)



$25 / $30 / $30 (all colors) $20 / $25 / $25 (all colors) $25 / $35 / $45 (all colors) $20 / $25 / $25 (all colors) Gazelle $20 / $35 / $32 (all colors) $15 / $15 / $20 (all colors) $15 / $15 / $20 (all colors) $30 / $40 / $45 (all colors) $30 / $40 / $45 (all colors)

Walmart (in-store credit) $18 / $22 / $26 (all colors)



$16 / $18 / $22 (all colors) $15 / $17 / $21 (all colors) $18 / $22 / $26 (all colors) $19 / $23 / $28 (all colors)



iPhone 5 (16GB /32GB/64GB)