Two 6.1-inch iPhones Coming, Will Start at $550 (Report)

Adding to the growing pile of 2018 iPhone rumors, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in a research note that there may be two 6.1-inch iPhones this year, including one with dual SIM card slots. That's according to a report from MacRumors.

(Image credit: The 2017 iPhone lineup. Credit: Tom's Guide)

Kuo suggests that a dual-SIM iPhone could fall between $650 and $750, while the standard model would be cheaper, between $550 and $650. A dual SIM option could also be more popular in Asia, where more phones that support that feature are already built, as well as among travelers worldwide. The 6.1-inch iPhones will likely feature LCD displays, while OLED models will be far more pricey. Kuo also believes the 6.5-inch OLED model will have dual-SIM capabilities.

It's possible, Kuo says, that the cheaper iPhone will hit mass production a few weeks later because of the decision to add the dual-SIM capability, and that Apple expects to see strong sales of the device.



Three new iPhones, in the style of the iPhone X, are expected this fall, including the 6.1-inch LCD version, 5.8 inch and 6.5-inch OLED model. A new version of the iPhone SE has been an on-again, off-again rumor, most recently seen in a Eurasian regulatory filing pointing at a potential May launch.