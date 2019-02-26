Huawei Mate X's Super Fast Charging Is Exclusive: Here’s Why

The Huawei Mate X is a beautiful foldable. It also has some amazing specs, including a 4500mAh battery that will charge from 0 to 85 percent in just 30 minutes. But sadly, that fast-charging feature isn’t going to find its way to any standard phones that go for less than the Mate X’s $2,600 asking price any time soon.

(Image credit: The Mate X uses two batteries to power the foldable phone. (Credit: Huawei))

Huawei told GizmoChina this week at the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona that it has no plans to put its exclusive 55W SuperCharge technology — as the company refers to it — in any other phones.

For reference, the charging rate of the Mate X is 600 percent faster than the iPhone XS Max. In 10 minutes, the Mate X is capable of charging one third of its power capacity.

There’s a technical reason why Huawei is keeping things exclusive. The company says that it can achieve that speed — compared to the usual 40W fast charging of its current flagships — because the Mate X has two batteries instead of one.

But that kind of sounds iffy to me. If that’s the case, why not use two batteries instead of one in the other phones to get the same speed?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Huawei Mate X runs on a Kirin 970 processor with 8GB of RAM and half a gigabyte of storage. It comes with an 8-inch foldable AMOLED panel, a 5G modem, double selfie cameras, and wide, ultra-wide, and telephone lens co-developed with Leica to match 40MP, 16MP, and 8MP sensors. Adding to the impressive specs, the dual battery and fast charging is one of the many reasons why it beats the Galaxy Fold.