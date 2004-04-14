How To: Setting up WDS Bridging / Repeating

Introduction

Many 802.11g products now come equipped with WDS bridging and repeating capabilities, but getting them set up isn’t as easy as it should be. This ProblemSolver will first review the basics of WDS and compare it to previous bridging methodologies. We’ll then provide some tips to help you maximize your chances of WDS success.

We’ll put it all to work by stepping through two detailed setup examples that will show you how decipher your product’s bridging controls and understand how to use them. Then we’ll wrap up with some examples of "advanced" WDS configurations.

Please read references to access points (AP) as applying to either access points or wireless routers unless otherwise noted.