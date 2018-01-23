How to Watch Star Wars Rebels Online

Don't let its kid-friendly look fool you: Star Wars Rebels is essential viewing for Star Wars fans both young and old.



The follow-up to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, this beloved animated series follows a ragtag group of resistance fighters as they battle a budding Galactic Empire in a story that bridges the gap between Episodes III and IV. It's filled with heart, humor and some of the best Star Wars characters across any medium, complete with gorgeous art direction that feels faithful to the original trilogy.

Rebels is heading into the last leg of its fourth and final season on Feb. 19, so we don't blame you if you're looking to catch up in order to give Ezra, Kanan, Hera and the rest of the Ghost crew a proper goodbye. Here's how to get your Star Wars Rebels fix online.



Disney XD and Streaming Services

Star Wars Rebels airs on Disney XD, which is available in traditional cable packages as well as in most online TV services. If the channel is part of your cable package, you can log into Disney XD's website with your provider information and stream every episode online.

Don't have cable? No problem. Disney XD is available on virtually every major internet TV service, including PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Now and Hulu Live. These services are your best option for catching new episodes of Rebels live, and are arguably the most cost-efficient (assuming you plan on blowing through the whole series in a month).

Sling TV is your cheapest point of entry at $20 a month, which includes on-demand functionality but no DVR. (You'll have to pay an extra $5 for that.)

YouTube TV and DirecTV Now both start at $35 per month — the former service has both DVR and on-demand, while the latter only has on-demand for now (DVR is coming later).

At $40 a month, Hulu With Live TV and PlayStation Vue are the priciest options of the bunch for getting your Rebels Fix. However, both services have DVR functionality and more than 45 channels each, making them good picks for folks who want to watch a lot more than just Star Wars.

Disney Now

Star Wars Rebels is partially available on the Disney Now app, which is available on the web, Roku, Kindle, iOS and Android, and features a mix of free and provider-restricted content. The app is currently limited to Season 4 -- you can watch the first two episodes for free, but you'll need to log in with your cable provider to get the rest.

Buying on Amazon Video, iTunes or Google Play

If you'd rather not sign up for an online TV package just to watch Star Wars Rebels, you can always just buy individual episodes and seasons from Amazon Video, iTunes or Google Play.

Individual episodes cost $2.99 for high definition (HD) and $1.99 for standard definition (SD), though the price of full seasons varies by platform. Amazon has the best overall deal on full seasons, with season 1 and each half of season 2 available for $13.99 in HD and $9.99 in SD. The extra-long season 3 will run you $27.99 in HD and $23.99 in SD. Season 4 is available for $19.99 in both HD and SD.



On Google Play and iTunes, the shorter seasons cost $19.99 (HD) and $14.99 (SD) each. Google Play has season 3 for $29.99 in HD, and season 4 for $19.99 in HD. iTunes has season 3 available for $39.99, and season 4 for $29.99, both in HD.



Any episodes you buy will be permanently accessible on your account of choice, and, unlike on TV services, will run without ads. Amazon Video, iTunes and Google Play all allow you to download your purchased episodes to your mobile devices, making buying a good option for folks looking to binge on the go.



