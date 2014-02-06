How to Use Chromecast Apps from a Computer

Broadcasting content from your PC or Mac to Google Chromecast is a simple process that requires only the press of a single button. To watch content from streaming services like Netflix and YouTube on your TV, follow these simple instructions.

Before starting, be sure that your Chromecast is hooked up to your TV, and that both your computer and Chromecast are on the same Wi-Fi network.

1. Open Chrome on your computer.

The only browser Chromecast is compatible with is Google Chrome, so Firefox or Internet Explorer won't cut it.

2. Navigate to the content you want to watch.

Remember that only certain services have Chromecast apps. Choose one, and visit its website. YouTube is a good place to start, as it's free.

3. Select a piece of streaming content.

Find whatever it is you want to watch or listen to, and then click on it.

4. Click the Broadcast button.

There will be a Broadcast button somewhere on the video or song's control bar (usually in the lower- or upper-right corner). Click on this button, and select the Chromecast option.

Your content will then appear on your TV. You can play, pause and adjust volume from your computer using the service's standard control panel.

