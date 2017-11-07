Google's Promised Pixel 2 XL Screen Fix Is Here

Weeks after the controversy over the Pixel 2 XL's screen — which some argue renders images with a slight sepia-tone balance — Google is releasing an update.

Dubbed the "November software update for Pixel" it includes new color modes for the 6-inch panel, as well as other changes that will help the phone resist reported OLED burn-in and wonky audio issues.

The update — announced by Google community manager Orrin in a post on the Pixel User Community public forum — began its rollout to users on Nov. 6, and is expected to land on all devices "over the next week." It was not available when we checked our Pixel 2 XL (open Settings, tap System, tap System update and tap Check for update).

According to a post from Android Central, the update gives Pixel phones three display options — Boosted, Natural and Saturated — instead of the Vivid colors toggle currently found in the display settings. While Normal and Boosted are basically the two options users had before (Boosted is the new Vivid), Saturated is supposed to add some more liveliness to the colors emitted by the smartphone display.



In order to protect its OLED screens from burn-in, the update reduces the amount of times its navigation buttons spend at the bottom of the screen. Orrin notes that the update also includes an adjustment to the phone's maximum brightness — likely a decrease — which is also meant to save the panels from early decay.

The November update is also expected to fix a bug in the Pixel 2 phones that created a faint clicking noise. Other fixes include performance and security updates to the devices, so it sounds like this is a must-download for those who own the device. Stay tuned to Tom's Guide, as we look forward to seeing how much of a difference these updates make for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL experience.