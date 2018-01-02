Galaxy S9 DeX Pad Is Samsung’s Secret Weapon

Samsung is planning to launch a new accessory with the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, and a new trademark application confirms its name.





The company registered a trademark for something called a DeX Pad with the European Union's Intellectual Property Office. The application, first spotted by SamMobile, doesn't give away any details about the rumored accessory, but the name alone hints at what it could be.

When Samsung releases its handsets early next year, the company will offer the new DeX Pad alongside the smartphones, according to an earlier report from Galaxy Club, citing people who claim to have knowledge of its plans. The pad will be available in a black color and deliver wireless charging to the smartphones.



When Samsung launched its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ last year, the company also unveiled the DeX Station. The accessory was effectively a docking station that would allow you to run Samsung's smartphones like a computer and hook it up to a variety of accessories, including a mouse, keyboard, and monitor. It also wirelessly charged the smartphones.



The DeX Pad, which was earlier reported on by SamMobile, will apparently provide the same functionality, allowing you to use the Samsung smartphone as a computing device. However, the name DeX Pad suggests it'll get a redesign, as it could lay flat. And considering Android Oreo now allows for users to employ a smartphone's screen as an input device, effectively replacing a keyboard and mouse, perhaps Samsung won't be as concerned about the separate mouse and keyboard functionality.

Still, there are far more questions than answers surrounding the DeX Pad right now. The Galaxy Club report only said that Samsung is working on the DeX Pad and didn't provide much insight into how the device might work and exactly what it might look like. It's also unclear which ports will live on the DeX Pad, allowing you to convert your phone into a full-fledged computing device. Pricing is also unknown.

Luckily, we likely won't need to wait long to find out what Samsung has planned. Some reports suggest Samsung could unveil the Galaxy S9 line as early as CES in January. The company could make the smartphone available in February or March at the latest.



Based on the latest Galaxy S9 rumors, Samsung's next flagship is expected to deliver a similar design to last year's model and come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor. It will also likely feature a dual-lens rear camera and run Android Oreo.