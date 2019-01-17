Galaxy S10's Fingerprint Sensor Might Come With a Nasty Surprise

Samsung's Galaxy S10 may ship with an in-display fingerprint sensor, but it might not work the way you'd expect.

A company called Armadillotek, which makes cases for a variety of handsets, was working on screen protectors for the Galaxy S10, according to a company tweet earlier discovered by SamMobile. The company revealed after testing that the Galaxy S10's virtual fingerprint sensor won't work when a screen protector is attached to the display. Therefore, the case maker has decided to ditch plans for a case that comes with a built-in screen protector, according to the tweet.

Armadillotek is the first company to come out and say that it's actually tested a Galaxy S10's fingerprint sensor and discuss how it might or might not work. But we should also note that Armadillotek isn't necessarily a major case maker, and that it's not clear if other case companies have run into the same problem.

Still, the prospect of not being able to use a screen protector with a wildly expensive Galaxy S10 might not sit well with owners. Screen protectors go a long way in saving devices from dings and damage and can reduce the total cost of owning a handset. Not being able to use one would be a problem that could ultimately put the Galaxy S10 more at risk of trouble.

Samsung has been working on a virtual fingerprint sensor for years, but ultimately failed to get it into the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S9. Now, it's poised to launch it with the Galaxy S10, which will debut at Samsung's Feb. 20 event in San Francisco. But exactly how it will work — and whether it'll be something most people will want to use — remains to be seen.