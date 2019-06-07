Galaxy Note 10 Pro Renders Show Massive 6.75-inch Screen, 4 Cameras and No 3.5mm Jack

(Image credit: Onleaks/Pricebaba)

Less than 24 hours after allegedly leaking the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, reliable rumormonger @onleaks has what could be the first look at the Galaxy Note Pro model, complete with video and dimensions.

Onleaks — who is usually pretty spot on in his leaks and renders — posted about the Galaxy Note 10 Pro early this morning in collaboration with Indian phone blog Pricebaba.

The snow colored phone looks rather neat, with what looks to be a chromed steel frame and white glass or ceramic back holding a large 6.75-inch display with a centered punch hole selfie camera, just like the alleged Note 10.

And like the Note 10, this one doesn’t have a headphone jack either, despite being quite larger.

According to Onleaks, the phone will measure 162.3 x 77.4 x 7.9 millimeters, with the back camera package adding a thin 0.6 millimeters to the glass and metal sandwich.

According to the tipster, the metal frame is very thin, getting ticker where the buttons are. On the left side there is volume and power. On the right, nothing. On the top there’s the SIM card try and, on the bottom, there’s the S-Pen slot, the microphones, speaker, and USB-C port — but again no 3.5-millimeter stereo minijack.

If you are curious about the size difference between the Note 10 and the Note 10 Pro, check out this image:

The back camera package looks very similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G — with three cameras and a 3D depth Time-of-Flight sensor. If Samsung is using the same configuration as the S10 5G, it will have a 12-megapixel wide angle f/1.5-2.4, 16-MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2, a 12-MP telephoto f/2.4, and the ToF sensor.

Also like the Note 10, it doesn’t have a dedicated fingerprint sensor on the back, but an in-display unit — most probably the same as the ultrasonic scanner in the Galaxy S10.

Famed leaker Ice Universe has weighed in on the renderings on Twitter, saying "These renderings are a bit exaggerated, especially the chin, which is actually only a little smaller than the S10+."

The phone will have a 3040 x 1440--pixel Dynamic AMOLED panel with the same high color dynamic range HDR 10+ as the Note 10, plus the same processor (Snapdragon 855 in the US and Exynos 9820 in the rest of the world).

Get up to speed on all of the latest Galaxy Note 10 rumors on our updated hub page.