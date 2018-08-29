Dell Laptops Now Do More with iPhones Than Even Macs Do

Dell is adding functionality to its Mobile Connect platform that will more closely integrate iOS with Dell computers, the company announced at IFA in Berlin.

In January, Dell introduced Dell Mobile Connect, a free app preloaded onto some Dell computers and for Android and iOS. Mobile Connect, on your PC, displays notifications from Facebook, email and text messages. It also has a Screen-Mirroring feature that allows you to control an Android phone directly on your computer.

For iPhone users, Dell is taking this app a step further. Now, iOS users will be able to see their third-party iOS-specific notifications on their Dell screens as well, including WhatsApp messages and calendar reminders.

Dell hasn't disclosed the full list of new notifications iOS users will get, or whether iPhones will gain the screen-mirroring feature.

Mobile Connect has some similarities to Apple's own Continuity feature, which allows you to, say, answer an iPhone call on your Mac, or start an email on your phone and finish it on your laptop. But not even Continuity supports third-party notifications, which makes Dell's service stand out.

The update is coming this fall, and will be available for XPS, Alienware, Inspiron, and Vostro devices purchased after January 2018. Stay tuned for our hands-on impressions.

This post originally appeared on Laptop Mag.